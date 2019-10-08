Hollywood Film Awards 2019 Winners List (So Far): Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde, ‘Toy Story 4’, More

Click to Skip Ad
Netflix Brings Out Heavyweights In ‘The Irishman’, ‘The Two Popes’, ‘Marriage Story’ And ‘The King’ – The Contenders London

Green Book
The "Green Book" cast at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards is rolling out its honorees for 2019 ahead of its annual awards ceremony November 3 at the Beverly Hilton. The event, seen as a kickoff of sorts to the annual film awards season, will be hosted this year by Rob Riggle.

The HFAs, produced by dick clark productions, are meant to honor “award-worthy films and actors while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year,” according to organizers. Last year, films including Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book and Black Panther were among the movies scoring awards.

More of this year’s winners will be revealed in the run-up to the show, so keep checking back for updates. Here’s the list so far:

Breakthrough Screenwriter
Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Breakout Actor
Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Breakout Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Breakthrough Director
Olivia Wilde, Booksmart

Animation
Toy Story 4

Cinematography
Mihai Malaimare Jr, Jojo Rabbit

Film Composer
Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Editor
Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari

Visual Effects
Pablo Helman, The Irishman

Sound
Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A. Morrow, Ford v Ferrari

Costume Design
Anna Mary Scott Robbins, Downton Abbey

Make-Up & Hair Styling
Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi & Barrie Gower, Rocketman

Production Design
Ra Vincent, Jojo Rabbit

