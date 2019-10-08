Hollywood Film Awards 2019 Winners List (So Far): Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde, ‘Toy Story 4’, More

The 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards is rolling out its honorees for 2019 ahead of its annual awards ceremony November 3 at the Beverly Hilton. The event, seen as a kickoff of sorts to the annual film awards season, will be hosted this year by Rob Riggle.

The HFAs, produced by dick clark productions, are meant to honor “award-worthy films and actors while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year,” according to organizers. Last year, films including Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book and Black Panther were among the movies scoring awards.

More of this year’s winners will be revealed in the run-up to the show, so keep checking back for updates. Here’s the list so far:

Breakthrough Screenwriter

Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Breakout Actor

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Breakout Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Breakthrough Director

Olivia Wilde, Booksmart

Animation

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

Mihai Malaimare Jr, Jojo Rabbit

Film Composer

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Editor

Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari

Visual Effects

Pablo Helman, The Irishman

Sound

Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A. Morrow, Ford v Ferrari

Costume Design

Anna Mary Scott Robbins, Downton Abbey

Make-Up & Hair Styling

Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi & Barrie Gower, Rocketman

Production Design

Ra Vincent, Jojo Rabbit