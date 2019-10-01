Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Irishman’ Takes Bows At New York Film Festival World Premiere – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Stacey Snider Teams With Elisabeth Murdoch & Jane Featherstone In Sister

Read the full story

Rob Riggle To Host Hollywood Film Awards – Update

Green Book
The "Green Book" cast at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards Rob Latour/Shutterstock

UPDATED, 9 AM: Rob Riggle is set to host the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards next month at the Beverly Hilton. The multihyphenate Daily Show alum co-hosts ABC’s Stephen Curry-produced Holey Moley, stars in Sony Crackle’s Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy and fronts the upcoming Discovery series Rob Riggle: Global Investigator.

PREVIOUSLY, June 26: The 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards are set for November 3 this year, placing it on the same weekend as the 2018 edition.

The event, produced by dick clark productions and to be held once again at the Beverly Hilton, is known as one of the earliest stops on the movie awards-season circuit. That will be the case again in a year that will see a compressed campaign schedule stemming from the Oscars’ early February 9, 2020 date.

HFA awards are pre-selected and honor films, actors and crafts. Last year, eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Green Book received the Hollywood Ensemble Award and the Hollywood Screenwriter Award, and Black Panther won the Hollywood Film Award.

Awards are also handed out for directing, cinematography, visual effects, film composing, costume design, editing, production design, sound and makeup & hairstyling.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad