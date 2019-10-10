‘Holey Moley’ Renewed For Season 2 On ABC

Holey Moley will play through. ABC has ordered a second season of the mini-golf game show from Stephen Curry that debuted in the summer.

NBA star Curry executive produces the competition series from Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Rob Riggle and Monday Night Football’s Joe Tessitore return to offer up their play-by-play and commentary for the show, while The Real’s Jeannie Mai will be back as a sideline correspondent.

It features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. ABC promises the Season 2 course will be bigger and better than ever, featuring all-new holes and bringing more drama, trick shots and hysterical wipeouts.

Holey Moley premiere June 20 with strong time-period improvement for ABC, building the hour over original programming by 22% in total viewers and 50% with adults 18-49. The network said it drew ABC’s largest summertime audience to the slot in four years.

In addition to being executive producer, Curry serves the resident golf pro of the Holey Moley course and appear in every episode.