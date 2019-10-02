Hogan Sheffer Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘As The World Turns’ And ‘Y&R’ Writer Was 61

Hogan Sheffer, an Emmy Award-winning daytime television writer known for his comical one-liners, died in his hometown of York, Pennsylvania on September 28. He was 61.

Sheffer went into cardiac arrest in 2014, and suffered a series of health problems up until his death last week from heart failure.

The veteran writer’s longtime manager, Brad Kramer, told Deadline Scheffer had a “huge heart” and always helped others.

“I met Hogan in 1993. I know I am speaking for countless others when I say Hogan Sheffer will be dearly missed,” Kramer said. “Besides a brilliant creative mind, and the most generous huge heart, Hogan could always and did make you laugh until you were in tears. He would and did do anything to help others.”

Sheffer started out in the industry in the 1980s and worked at DreamWorks as director of screenplay development from 1997 to 2000, under producers Mark Johnson and Elizabeth Cantillon. He was in charge of developing screenplays for films such as My Dog Skip, Galaxy Quest, Home Fries, and What Lies Beneath.

He would later make the transition to daytime TV on As the World Turns, The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

While Sheffer loved writing and developing feature films, he thrived on the intensity and year-round schedule of daytime TV, Kramer said.

Sheffer served as head writer on the CBS daytime drama As the World Turns. He led his team to four Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team on the program in 2001, 2002, 2004, and 2005.

He was also head writer on NBC’s Days of Our Lives from 2006 to 2007, and co-head writer on CBS’ Y&R for several years.