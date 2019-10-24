New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Movie In the Works At Disney+

Disney is taking another stab at developing a new incarnation of the 1993 cult classic feature Hocus Pocus, which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. This time it’s through the Walt Disney movie studio which produced the original for the upcoming streaming platform Disney+.

The new film, now in early stages of development, will be written by TV writer producer Jen D’Angelo (Happy Together, LA to Vegas, Workaholics) It is unclear whether it will be a true sequel but there is hope that Midler, Parker and Najimy could reprise their roles in some shape or form.

The Hocus Pocus followup, first reported by Collider, is consistent with Disney+’s programming strategy of mining the Disney movie library for reboots and sequels, starting with the new live-action/CGI Lady and the Tramp film, which is part of the streamer’s launch slate.

Two years ago, Disney Channel put in development a Hocus Pocus TV movie, a reimagining of the 1993 feature. Written by Scarlett Lacey, with David Kirschner, producer on the original movie, on board to executive produce, the new Hocus Pocus, which did not get off the ground, was to feature a new cast.

The 1993 film was written by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris, based on a story by Garris and Kirschner, and directed by zKenny Ortega. It chronicles what happens when three villainous witches, played by Midler, Najimy and Parker, are inadvertently resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts. The film has become a cult hit and a staple on Disney Channel and Freeform with annual airings.