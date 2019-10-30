Hilary Duff Shares First Look At Disney+ ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival

Lizzie McGuire is back in production.

Hilary Duff shared a photo from the set Tuesday as filming got underway on the Disney+ revival of Lizzie McGuire.

“Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC…..cue the rain,” Duff captioned the post.

Disney+ shared a second photo from the set in New York City, showing Duff holding a stuffed alpaca.

“Alpaca your bags!” the post was captioned. “Lizzie McGuire, an original series coming soon to #DisneyPlus, is heading to the Big Apple for the next chapter in Lizzie’s story. Check out this exclusive photo from the first day of production.”

Duff played the title role in the original series from creator Terri Minsky, which was one of the Disney Channel’s biggest hits.

In the re-imagined version of the sitcom, Lizzie is a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in the Big Apple. Like the original show, the reboot will include an animated version of a young Lizzie who offers up funny, revealing commentary on what 30-year-old Lizzie is really thinking.

As previously reported, original cast members Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas are reprising their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire.

Duff is also a series regular on the TV Land comedy Younger, which was recently renewed for a seventh season. Under a waiver granted by TV Land/Viacom, Duff will be able to do both shows.