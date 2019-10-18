‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney+

Ahead of its season one premiere, Disney+ has renewed High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a second season. Production on season two will resume early next year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle, the first series adaptation of the High School Musical franchise introduces a group of drama students and faculty members at East High. Its 10 episodes count down from auditions to opening night of their school’s first production of High School Musical: The Musical. They have budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders star.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to Disney+. Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations. We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said, “We challenged Executive Producer Tim Federle to re-imagine the world of ‘High School Musical’ for a contemporary audience. At every turn, Tim has delivered a show that’s imaginative, layered, optimistic and heartfelt, one that remains reverential to the original High School Musical premise while carving out its own identity with new characters, new relationships and both new and familiar songs.” He continued, “We’re thrilled to have the encouragement and support for a second season from our platform partners at Disney+.”

Federle also wrote the first episode, which was directed by Tamra Davis. Oliver Goldstick, Tamra Davis and Emmy winning High School Musical executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush also serve as executive producers of the first episode.

As announced previously, the first episode will be televised across three networks, ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform, on one night, Friday, November 8 at 8 PM, leading up to the Disney+ launch on Tuesday, November 12. The second episode will premiere Friday, November 15, on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on the streaming service every Friday.