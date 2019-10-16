HGTV’s ‘Rock The Block’ Weekly Challenge Winners To Land Showcase Episode

EXCLUSIVE: HGTV has raised the stakes for its upcoming home renovation competition series Rock The Block.

In the series, top home reno experts Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones), Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords) and Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) go head-to-head in a showdown to max-out four identical properties and add the most property value to each home. With just four weeks and an individual budget of a $175,000, the competitors must renovate and design such spaces as a master suite, kitchen, great room and outdoor living space.

At the end of each weekly challenge, a special guest star from HGTV will judge the rooms and crown a winner, who will land a showcase of her own HGTV series immediately following the one-hour airing of Rock the Block.

Tarek El Moussa (Flip or Flop) will judge the reveals of the master suites, Mike Holmes (Holmes & Holmes) will review the kitchens, and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home w.t.) will evaluate the great rooms and outdoor living spaces. In addition, Nicole Curtis (Rehab Addict) and Tiffany Brooks (HGTV Smart Home 2019) will make special guest appearances during the series. Once the homes are completely overhauled, Rock the Block host Drew Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home), will determine which designer added the most overall value to a home to become the ultimate winner of the competition.

In TV listings, the 10 PM title following Rock the Block will be generic, changing week to week to highlight the room challenge.

“Rock the Block is an ‘on-the-edge-of-your-seat’ competition event,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Each week is full of surprises as these renovation and design powerhouse women battle it out to see who will ultimately get the crown.”

Rock The Block premieres October 21 at 9 PM on HGTV. The showcase episodes will follow at 10 PM.