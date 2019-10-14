The Property Brothers latest foray into DIY has gone global after distributor Cineflix Rights closed a raft of international broadcast deals.

Property Brothers: Forever Home, which airs on HGTV in the U.S. and Canada, has been shopped to broadcasters including Discovery across Asia, Benelux, Latin America, New Zealand, Nordics, and Spain, Foxtel Australia, UKTV, Sky Italia, SIC Portugal, RTL Croatia, Platforma CANAL+ Poland, and Talit Israel.

The 40-part series, which is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, sees Drew and Jonathan Scott on a mission to help couples transform their current houses into forever homes—a place where they can put down roots and happily spend their lives.

It is the pair’s latest show and debuted in May, becoming Discovery-owned HGTV’s highest rated premiere since 2017.

Chris Bonney, CEO Rights, Cineflix Media said, “These global sales are testament to the continuing—and growing—popularity of the Property Brothers franchise with buyers and audiences worldwide. Home and lifestyle programming is a key component of our catalogue and the demand for it remains strong. We are delighted to be the Property Brothers’ distribution partner, having built a longstanding relationship with Drew and Jonathan over the years, and look forward to many more sales to come.”