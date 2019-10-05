HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Will Rest Her Weary Bones, Retire From The Company

Karen Laine is going to lay down her hammer and step back from the company she started with daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, a decade ago.

The mother part of the mother-daughter team on the popular Good Bones series on HGTV is retiring from her company, Two Chicks and a Hammer. She will still be a part of the TV show, though, focusing on DIY projects rather than renovating entire homes. The Good Bones show features the team renovating houses in Indianapolis and flipping them. Mina is a real estate agent and new mom, while Karen is a former lawyer.

HGTV recently ordered a 13-episode fifth run of its hit home-renovation series. The new episodes will premiere next summer.