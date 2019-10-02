‘Precious You’ Author Helen Monks Takhar & Former Sky Exec Danny Takhar Set Up UK Drama Firm & Set First Project

Author Helen Monks Takhar and former Sky exec Danny Takhar have set up a new London-based TV production company and have optioned their first drama project.

The married couple have established Second Generation and have acquired the TV rights to Ashley Hickson-Lovence’s debut novel The 392, a bus-based terrorism thriller.

The 392 is set entirely over a soaring 36 minutes on a London rush-hour bus, exploring what divides and unites a vivid cast of apparently unconnected passengers when a suspected terrorist boards, through a revelatory state-of-the-nation story.

Second Generation has picked up the rights from storytelling lifestyle brand and publisher Own It! in a deal negotiated by Crystal Mahey-Morgan and Anthony Mestriner of Casarotto Ramsay Associates.

This comes as the pair are set to exec produce an adaptation of Monks Takhar’s own upcoming novel Precious You with eOne and British production company Mam Tor Productions.

Monks Takhar is a journalist and magazine editor and recently struck a two-book deal with Harper Collins and Penguin Random House last year and is currently working on her second novel. Takhar is a former Sky drama executive.

Monks Takhar told Deadline that her and Takhar had been “beavering away” on the company’s slate for while. “We believe our MO is pretty niche, with myself writing novels that we adapt and produce, as well as generating and acquiring choice projects like The 392,” she added.