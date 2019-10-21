Heather Graham Joins Rachael Leigh Cook In Netflix Movie ‘Love, Guaranteed’

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Graham is set to co-star opposite Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. in the Netflix original film, Love, Guaranteed, which is currently in production with Mark Steven Johnson directing. Cook is producing the project alongside Dan Spilo, Margret Huddleston, and Stephanie Slack.

The script, based on the source material from Cook, was written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy.

It follows Susan (Cook), an earnest attorney who has taken one too many pro bono cases. She begrudgingly takes a high-paying, high-profile case from Nick (Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees users will find love. Susan and Nick soon find themselves in the middle of a media storm, and as the case heats up, so do their feelings for each other — which could jeopardize everything.

Graham’s character is Tamara Taylor, the CEO of the Love Guaranteed dating website. Tamara is a ruthless businesswoman who built a lifestyle brand from the ground up and will crush anyone or anything that gets in her way.

Graham recently joined the cast of The Stand, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel at CBS All Access, and will next be seen on the big screen in the conspiracy thriller, Wander.

She’s repped by RMS Productions, Paradigm, APA and Morris Yorn Barnes.