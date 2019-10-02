HBO’s Showtime Lakers Project Rounds Out Cast With Gaby Hoffmann & Newcomer Hadley Robinson

Transparent alumna Gaby Hoffmann and newcomer Hadley Robinson have joined the cast of HBO’s pilot about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers.

Written by Max Borenstein (Godzilla), the untitled Showtime Lakers project is based on Jeff Pearlman’s nonfiction book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

Executive producer Adam McKay is directing the pilot, which chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era both on and off the court.

Hoffmann will play Claire Rothman, the general manager of the Forum — the first and only female manager of any major-market sports arena. Claire uses her searing intelligence and emotional endurance to thrive in the misogynistic world of professional sports.

Robinson will portray Jeanie Buss, daughter of Lakers owner Jerry Buss. Ambitious, smart and eager to prove herself as competent as the men around her, she weighs the competing influences of her role models to forge her own identity as a businesswoman.

They join previously announced cast members Jason Clarke (playing Jerry West), John C. Reilly (Jerry Buss), Quincy Isaiah (Magic Johnson), Solomon Hughes (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), DeVaughn Nixon (Norm Nixon), Molly Gordon (Linda Zafrani), Rob Morgan (Earvin Johnson Sr.), Spencer Garrett (Chick Hearn), Kirk Bovill (Donald Sterling) and Delante Desouza (Michael Cooper).

McKay is executive producing through the yet-to-be-named company he launched after parting ways with longtime producing partner Will Ferrell and dissolving their Gary Sanchez Prods. Joining McKay at his new company is former Gary Sanchez Prods. executive Kevin Messick, who will executive produce the Lakers pilot alongside McKay, Borenstein, Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and executive produces. Rodney Barnes co-executive produces.

Hoffmann starred on the critically acclaimed Amazon show Transparent, for which she received supporting actress in a comedy Emmy nominations in 2015 and 2016. She also directed an episode of Transparent in Season 4. Her other TV credits include guest-starring roles on Louie and Girls, receiving an outstanding guest actress in a comedy series Emmy nomination for the latter in 2015.

Hadley, a recent Juilliard grad, makes her feature film debut this Christmas in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. She also will appear in Charlie Kaufman’s film I’m Thinking of Ending Things at Netflix and the upcoming Amazon series Utopia for creator Gillian Flynn.

Hoffman and Robinson are both repped by UTA.