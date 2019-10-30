HBO Max Titles Including ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot & Kaley Cuoco’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ Head To Canada Via Extended Bell Media Deal

HBO Max programming including Gossip Girl reboot and Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant are heading to Canada after Bell Media extended its deal with WarnerMedia.

It marks the first international deal for HBO Max programming and comes on the back of WarnerMedia’s investor day yesterday, where the company unveiled a raft of new titles.

The deal, which begins in 2020, extends Bell Media’s programming partnership with HBO and will expand HBO content to its SVOD service Crave.

Crave and CTV will air the Gossip Girl reboot, which is executive produced by the creative team behind the original series, The Flight Attendant, starring and exec produced by The Big Bang Theory star Cuoco, Dune: The Sisterhood from Denis Villeneuve, Mindy Kaling’s College Girls, as well as Berlanti Productions DC dramas Green Lantern and Strange Adventures, DMZ from Westworld’s Roberto Patino and Ava DuVernay, Nicole Kidman-exec produced Crime Farm, YA series Red Bird Lane, Rules of Magic from Jessica Jones’ Melissa Rosenberg and Dana Barrata, The Shelley Society from Riverdale’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, live-action/animated comedy Tooned Out from The Lego Batman Movie’s Jared Stern and Robert Zemeckis and DC Super Hero High from executive producer Elizabeth Banks.

“Bell Media has been an important partner with its channels and platforms bringing HBO originals to viewers in Canada for many years,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. “It is only fitting we are not only extending this relationship but also deepening it to include great new series produced for HBO Max.”

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the all-new Crave, we’re more committed than ever to ensure ongoing access to the highest caliber content,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “With this new HBO Max agreement, we are expanding our long and successful partnership with HBO and Warner Bros. and demonstrating this commitment to premium content in an era of increasing competition.”

“Bell Media has been a long-term and strategic partner for both Warner Bros. and HBO,” added Jeffrey Schlesinger, President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. “It is only logical for us to expand the relationship by adding the upcoming original programming from HBO Max as well as extend the successful relationship covering our feature films, network series, and cable programming. All of this together makes Bell Media a great Canadian home for all of these assets from WarnerMedia.”