HBO Max Orders ‘Crazy Rich Asians’-Inspired Docuseries ‘The Ho’s’ From Lionsgate TV

In the spirit of the blockbuster hit Crazy Rich Asians, HBO Max has ordered The Ho’s (working title) from Lionsgate TV. The new docuseries will shed a bling-worthy light on the opulence and over-the-top lives of the real-life, multi-generational Ho family, who have built a multi-million dollar empire.

WarnerMedia

The new series, which will include eight 30-minute episodes, follows the Ho family led by patriarch Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho. As Vietnamese immigrants, the power couple is the epitome of the American Dream. After moving here from Vietnam with little money, they worked hard and a multi-million dollar bank, a real estate development company as well as a new generation of American Ho’s including their children Judy and Washington. The docuseries will give a peek at their lavish Houston lifestyle and will showcase the tight family connections that unite them. Of course, there will be some multi-generational drama — but it’s all about love, laughs and luxury at the end of the day.

“Rarely do you come across a family that is so rich in so many ways – not just in wealth, but in heart, traditions and love for each other,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President of Original Non-fiction and Kids Programming, HBO Max. “There’s great pride in being a Ho and they are ready to give the world a seat at their luxurious table.”

A breakdown of the Ho family tree can be read below:

Binh Ho, 71, despite being the super strict patriarch of the Ho family, Binh has nothing but good intentions. Originally from Vietnam, his hard work has paid off and he is now the owner of a successful bank. Although Binh is living the ‘American Dream’ he feels the need to control every move his children make.

Hue Ho, 66, is Binh’s loving wife and the matriarch of the family. Hue is always the perfect looking, highly critical mom who thinks her children can do no wrong. She often defends the children when Binh seems unreasonable, especially over Washington’s hard-partying ways. Her love for her family is rivaled only by her love of cooking, which is on full display at the weekly Sunday dinner she hosts. The authentic Vietnamese fare is mouth-watering but the drama at the table is even juicier.

Judy Ho, 39, is the first born of Binh and Hue Ho. The self-pegged responsible and reliable one, Judy was the perfect candidate to become a lawyer and did so with flying colors as she is the consummate perfectionist. She is a mom to three kids and is going through a divorce.

Washington Ho, 38, is the “former” playboy of the family with a reputation of dating questionable women and partying way too hard. Once he met Lesley, his future wife who would eventually steal his heart, he was forced to settle down…a little. Now, he’s a devoted father of two adorable kids, Roosevelt and Lincoln (who, like him, are named after former U.S. presidents), but all of this is about to change as he attempts to prove he’s a changed man and ready to step out of his father’s looming shadow – he just hasn’t quite figured out how.

Lesley Ho, 34, is Washington’s independent, outspoken, down-to-earth and loving Vietnamese-American wife who juggles being the mother of their two beautiful children with her career as a pharmacist. Growing up in a small town, middle-class family in Oklahoma, she’s had to adjust to the over the top lifestyle that comes with being a Ho.

Aunt Tina, 58, is the Aunt that likes to be noticed and makes sure that everybody does. From her purple streaked hair to her tight dresses, Aunt Tina is all about…well, Tina. She likes to work hard and play harder. As one of the younger immigrants of the Ho family, she grew up in Vietnam before following in her older brother’s footsteps and moving to America.

Cousin Sammy, 29, should probably have her life a little more together but instead, lives for the moment even if it doesn’t always work in her favor. Since she and Washington are so close, he decided to offer her a job as his head of marketing.

The Ho’s comes from Wallin Chambers Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television. The series is executive produced by Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers. Amanda Ly and Rosalina Lydster serve as co-executive producers with casting by Peter Huntley. Wallin Chambers Entertainment and the Ho family are repped by UTA.