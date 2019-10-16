HBO Max Rounds Out Original Scripted Drama Team With VP Hires

HBO Max on Wednesday said it has hired former Fox Entertainment exec Roberto Alcantara, Universal Content Productions’ Chika Chukudebelu and A+E Studios’ Mark Tuohy with the titles of VP Drama, tasked with creating a slate of original scripted dramas as WarnerMedia’s streaming service that launches in the spring. The trio will report to EVP Original Drama Joey Chavez.

The moves round out the streamer’s drama team that already includes fellow VP Drama David Poynter and Director, Drama Maura Feerick.

Alcantara recently served as VP Comedy Development & Programming at Fox Entertainment, where he oversaw a slate that included Last Man Standing, Bless the Harts and What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage. Before that he worked at Project 10 as VP Content, at Momentum TV and CAA.

Chika most recently was VP Development at NBCUniversal’s UCP where she developed cable and streaming series, often working directly with writing, directing and acting talent to mine potential collaborations. Prior to that, she was at BET Networks where she worked on Being Mary Jane, Madiba and The Game. She also had been a creative executive at Starbucks Entertainment along with roles at Killer Films and New Line Cinema.

Tuohy most recently was VP Creative Affairs at A+E Studios, developing scripted dramas including Project Blue Book for History and Reprisal for Hulu. He also worked for Fox International Channels as Director of Scripted Entertainment. Before TV he worked in feature development for Electric City Entertainment and New Line Cinema. He began his career at WME.

“We are proud to have a drama team that reflects a variety of voices, tastes and points of view,” Chavez said. “Bringing together the best people who come from studios, networks and various genres, gives us a great mix of backgrounds to tap into. It’s this collective of skills and diversity that will create the kind of signature dramas that will be unique to HBO Max.”

The WarnerMedia streaming service has been filling out its executive teams ahead of its launch. More details about HBO Max’s content, pricing and subscription features likely are coming October 29 at an investor day event on the Warner Bros lot in Burbank.