HBO Max Sets New Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera Cartoons, Robert Zemeckis Hybrid Series ‘Tooned Out’, More For Kids & Family Slate

HBO Max’s kids and family programming will include new Warner Bros Animation-produced cartoons Looney Tunes based on the iconic animated shorts and Jellystone featuring characters from the world of Hanna-Barbera, a live-action/animated hybrid series Tooned Out from Robert Zemeckis and two new series from Cartoon Network Studios that had originally been earmarked for the cable network.

The news was revealed Tuesday during WarnerMedia’s unveiling of its new service during a wide-ranging presentation in Burbank, where it touted a slate that will be headlined by the streamer’s Sesame Street, which will be relocating from HBO and its on-demand platforms HBO Now/Go. WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming platform recently closed an expansive five-year deal with Sesame Workshop that includes five new 35-episode seasons of Sesame Street, four new live-action and animated series, including an Elmo-hosted talk show and an animated Sesame Street spinoff, annual specials, as well as the show’s 50-year library which includes more than 4,500 episodes.

The Cartoon Network Studios duo, Tig N’ Seek and The Fungies!, join the return of Adventure Time which is coming back with four new specials for the new platform.

On Tuesday, HBO Max execs revealed streamer’s kids & family slate at launch will also include the catalog of the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies animated shorts featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and their pals that aired from 1930–1969 — 250 shorts in all. Hanna-Barbara staples including the full catalog of The Flintstones and The Jetsons, along with Josie and the Pussycats, Popeye, Scooby Doo and Yogi Bear, will also be on the platform.

“We are stewards for some of the greatest animated characters of all time,” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros Animation, in a release accompanying today’s announcement. “And for every new series with these characters, our starting point is to always focus on what made these characters so beloved in the first place. With Looney Tunes Cartoons and Jellystone, our artists have captured the timeless charm of these characters to create cartoons we know that kids and parents will love watching together.”

Here’s a look a the new series descriptions, per HBO Max.

From Warner Bros Animation:

Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new series from Warner Bros Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include adapted storylines for today’s audience. Fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials. Looney Tunes Cartoons is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and features a talented group of voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen. Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register serve as executive producers.

Jellystone, a new, animated children’s comedy series from Warner Bros Animation welcomes you to the town of Jellystone – a charming place where your favorite Hanna-Barbera characters live, work and play together…but, at the same time, can’t help but stir up trouble for one another. The animated series will include classic characters such as Yogi Bear, Boo-Boo, Augie Doggie, Doggie Daddy, Ruff, Yakky Doodle, Shag Rugg, Jabberjaw, El Kabong, Top Cat, Captain Caveman, Cindy Bear, Mildew Wolf, Pixie and Dixie and Mr. Jinks, Peter Potamus, Snagglepuss, Magilla Gorilla and more. The series is executive produced by C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder) and Sam Register.

From Cartoon Network Studios:

“The Fungies!” HBO Max

The Fungies!, a prehistoric comedy from Stephen Neary (Clarence) and produced by Cartoon Network Studios, explores Fungietown through the whimsical quests of Seth, a young student at Fungietown Elementary. Seth loves science and sharing his exciting discoveries with all his Fungie friends. But in his search for the ultimate scientific adventure, Seth often stirs up trouble for Fungietown’s colorful inhabitants leading to hilarious and heartwarming surprises.

“Tig N’ Seek” HBO Max

Tig N’ Seek is about 8-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat, Gweeseek, as they search for the lost items of Wee Gee City. With Tiggy’s cheerful attitude and Gweeseek’s exceptional inventing capabilities, the duo humorously navigate day-to-day dilemmas at the Department of Lost and Found. Created by Myke Chilian (Uncle Grandpa) the lighthearted mystery-filled show is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

From Zemeckis:

Tooned Out, from Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Cast Away, Back to the Future) and executive producer/writer Jared Stern (The LEGO™ Batman Movie, upcoming Green Eggs and Ham), is a half-hour, hybrid live-action and animated comedy. Things get a little cartoony for Mac when he starts seeing iconic cartoon characters, but they’re not just there for laughs, they’re helping him get through a very rough patch in his life. Tooned Out comes from A Stern Talking To Productions and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Television. A Stern Talking To’s Stern and Compari’s Zemeckis, Jack Rapke (Cast Away, What Lies Beneath, Manifest) and Jackie Levine (Manifest, Project Blue Book, What/If) are executive producers. Winsor Yuan is overseeing the project for A Stern Talking To.