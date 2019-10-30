HBO Max Programming: The TV & Film Titles That Will Stream On WarnerMedia’s Service

WarnerMedia spent the afternoon unveiling details about HBO Max, its streaming service that will launch in May, and now here is a roundup of the television series and feature films that will be available on the service. Watch a sizzle reel above.

Note that the company did not specify which titles will be available at launch. (Titles announced during Tuesday’s investor day are marked with an asterisk.)

MAX ORIGINALS

KIDS AND FAMILY

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

These four new specials will continue the Adventure Time stories that captured imaginations and introduced unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, best buds who traversed the mystical Land of Ooo and encountered its colorful inhabitants.

BMO follows the lovable little robot from Adventure Time. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Related Story HBO Max Investor Day Review: Lots Of 'Game Of Thrones' & Too Much Of Everything Else

Obsidian features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom—and deep into their tumultuous past—to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

Together Again brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

Genre: Animation

Creator: Pendleton Ward

Executive Producer: Adam Muto

Produced by: Cartoon Network Studios

Craftopia

Craftopia is an epic kids crafting competition show hosted by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki (aka LaurDIY). Contestants, nine to fifteen years old, put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill their carts with inspiring materials, crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making the most amazing creations the world has ever seen.

Genre: Non-fiction

Host: Lauren Riihimaki

Executive Producers: Lauren Riihimaki, Rhett Bachner, Brien Meagher

Produced by: B17 Entertainment

HBO Max Rollout: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Esme & Roy

Esme & Roy follows a young girl, Esme, and her best monster friend, Roy, on their adventures as the best monstersitters in Monsterdale. Aimed at children ages four to six, it offers a creative new approach to teaching “learning through play” and mindfulness strategies. The series invites children into a colorful world where even the littlest monsters can overcome big challenges together.

Genre: Animation

Produced by: Sesame Workshop

*The Fungies!

A prehistoric comedy, The Fungies! explores Fungietown through the whimsical quests of Seth, a young student at Fungietown Elementary. Seth loves science and sharing his exciting discoveries with all his Fungie friends. But in his search for the ultimate scientific adventure, Seth often stirs up trouble for Fungietown’s colorful inhabitants leading to hilarious and heartwarming surprises.

Genre: Animation

Creator: Stephen Neary

Executive Producer: Rob Sorcher

Produced by: Cartoon Network Studios

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Set in 1920s Shanghai, this animated series is an epic adventure comedy for the whole family that traces the origins of the Mogwai to the lush and perilous Jade Valley, in the Western Chinese countryside.

Genre: Animation

Writer: Tze Chun

Executive Producers: Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sam Register

Co-Executive Producers: Tze Chun, Brendan Hay

Supervising Producer: Dan Krall

Produced by: Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation

*Jellystone

Welcome to the town of Jellystone – a charming place where your favorite Hanna-Barbera characters live, work and play together…but, at the same time, can’t help but stir up trouble for one another. The animated series includes classic characters such as Yogi, Boo Boo, Snagglepuss, Adam Ant, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Magilla Gorilla and more.

Genre: Animation

Executive Producers: Carl Greenblatt, Sam Register

Produced by: Warner Bros. Animation

Karma

Sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, go off the grid to overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. This adventure competition series, hosted by YouTube sensation Michelle Khare, tests mental and physical stamina as the kids unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game. Focus, giving, humility, growth, connection, change and patience are the path to becoming the “Karma Champion.”

Genre: Non-fiction

Host: Michelle Khare

Showrunner: Fred Pichel

Executive Producers: JD Roth, Adam Greener, Sara Hansemenn

Produced by: GoodStory Entertainment

Little Ellen

This animated children’s show explores the world through the eyes of a hilarious and unpredictable seven-year-old Ellen DeGeneres, on her adventures in her musical hometown of New Orleans. Little Ellen takes big risks and makes big mistakes, but she’s always able to laugh at herself and bounce back when things don’t go as planned.

Genre: Animation

Executive Producers: Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Sam Register

Co-Executive Producer: Jennifer Skelly

Producer: Jason Blackman

Produced by: Warner Bros. Animation and Ellen Digital Ventures

*Looney Tunes Cartoons

An all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons series featuring the marquee characters in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. HBO Max has ordered 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that include adapted storylines for today’s audience. Fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials.

Genre: Animation

Voice Cast Members: Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen

Executive Producers: Pete Browngardt, Sam Register

Produced by: Warner Bros. Animation

Mecha Builders

A spin-off of Sesame Street, Mecha Builders features favorite Sesame Street characters as heroes in a robot-animation style.

Genre: Animation

Produced by: Sesame Workshop

The Monster at the End of This Story

Starring lovable, furry Grover from Sesame Street, The Monster at the End of This Story is a new animated version based on the acclaimed children’s picture book, The Monster at the End of This Book.

Genre: Animation Special

Produced by: Sesame Workshop

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo

A family-centric live-action take on a late night talk show, hosted by Elmo and featuring Sesame Street’s many celebrity friends.

Genre: Talk Show

Produced by: Sesame Workshop

Sesame Street

For 50 years, Sesame Street has helped children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder by providing preschoolers with the gold standard in educational programming. Five new 35-episode seasons of this legendary series come to HBO Max.

Genre: Puppets/Live Action

Produced by: Sesame Workshop

*Tig N’ Seek

Tig N’ Seek is about eight-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat, Gweeseek, as they search for the lost items of Wee Gee City. With Tiggy’s cheerful attitude and Gweeseek’s exceptional inventing capabilities, the duo humorously navigate day-to-day dilemmas at the Department of Lost and Found.

Genre: Animation

Creator: Myke Chilian

Executive Producer: Rob Sorcher

Produced by: Cartoon Network Studios

GEN Z

15 Minutes of Shame

Monica Lewinsky and Catfish’s Max Joseph’s documentary takes an in-depth look at the public shaming epidemic in our culture and explores our collective need to destroy one another. The film will feature individuals from around the globe who have been publicly shamed – while exploring the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between.

Genre: Documentary Film

Executive Producers: Monica Lewinsky, Max Joseph, Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat

Produced by: Six West

Brad & Gary Go To…

The six-episode series will follow Hollywood power couple, Brad Goreski and Gary Janetti, as they go on a jet-setting culinary adventure around the globe, inspired by their Instagram stories that went viral this summer.

Genre: Non-fiction

Cast: Brad Goreski, Gary Janetti

Executive Producers: Brad Goreski, Gary Janetti, Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Tara Long

Produced by: Purveyors of Pop and Entertainment One (eOne)

*College Girls (wt)

From Mindy Kaling, this comedy follows three 18-year-old freshman roommates at Evermore College in Vermont. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating.

Genre: Comedy

Writer/Showrunner: Mindy Kaling

Executive Producers: Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein

Produced by: Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television

*DC Super Hero High

This half-hour comedy executive produced by Elizabeth Banks follows a group of students experiencing the fun and drama of adolescence at a boarding school for gifted kids. These teens are just trying to navigate the pressures of high school, but none of them realize that someday they will become legendary DC super heroes.

Genre: Comedy

Writer: Scott Weinger

Executive Producers: Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Scott Weinger, John D. Beck, Ron Hart

Co-executive Producer: Dannah Shinder

Produced by: Brownstone Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television

Generation Hustle (wt)

From award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, Generation Hustle (wt) is a 10-part HBO Max original from CNN Original Series about the lengths young people will go to for fame, fortune, and power.

Genre: Documentary

Executive Producers: Alex Gibney, Yon Motskin, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello

Produced by: Jigsaw Productions and CNN Original Series

Gossip Girl

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Genre: Drama

Executive Producers: Joshua Safran, Stephanie Savage, Josh Schwartz; Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment

Co-executive producer: Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire

Produced by: Warner Bros. Studio

Grease: Rydell High

A joyous musical series set in and around the world of Rydell High, the show reimagines the global smash hit movie with characters old and new. It’s still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers and new original songs. It’s the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today’s musical lovers.

Genre: Musical

Executive Producers: Picturestart and Temple Hill

Produced by: Paramount Television and Picturestart

*Green Lantern

Inspired by DC Comic’s Green Lantern and introducing characters from this iconic comic, this will be one of the biggest shows Berlanti Productions has ever done.

Genre: Action Drama

Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter

Produced by: Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

*Strange Adventures

A superhero anthology executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Strange Adventures will feature characters from across the DC canon. The drama will explore close-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans.

Genre: Drama

Writer/Showrunner: John Stephens

Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, John Stephens

Produced by: Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

*Tooned Out

Executive produced by Robert Zemeckis, Tooned Out is a half-hour, hybrid live-action and animated comedy in development for HBO Max. Things get a little cartoony for Mac when he starts seeing iconic cartoon characters, but they’re not just there for laughs, they’re helping him get through a very rough patch in his life.

Genre: Comedy

Creator/Writer: Jared Stern

Executive Producers: Robert Zemeckis, Jared Stern, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine

Produced by: A Stern Talking To Productions and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Television

UNpregnant

Adapted from the young adult HarperCollins novel of the same name that tells the story of 17-year-old Veronica, who never thought she’d want to fail a test—that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with two solid pink lines. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she’d have to make, embarking on a three-day, 900+ mile road trip to New Mexico with her ex-best friend Bailey. The film offers a mix of humor and grounded human emotion as it tackles complicated friendships and the difficult road to adulthood…all while in a stolen car.

Genre: Feature Film

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Barbie Ferreira

Director: Rachel Lee Goldenberg

Writers: Jenni Hendriks, Ted Caplan

Executive Producers: Michael McGrath, Lucy Kitada, Jessica Switch

Producers: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Erik Feig

Produced by: Picturestart and Berlanti Productions

ADULTS

Americanah

Based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name, Americanah is an epic love story of a woman born in Nigeria who leaves for America and her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o

Executive Producers: Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o for Eba Productions; Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardener for Plan B Entertainment; Andrea Calderwood for Potboiler Television; Didi Rea and Danielle Del for D2 Productions; and Nancy Won

Birth, Wedding, Funeral

In each episode, Lisa Ling will immerse viewers in a different country to reveal their cultures through the lens of the three universal rituals—births, weddings, and funerals. In a quest to understand what connects us and celebrate the diversity of deeply-rooted customs around the world, the series is a riveting investigation of the human experience.

Genre: Documentary Series

Host: Lisa Ling

Executive Producers: Lisa Ling, Dan Rather and Philip Kim for News and Guts, and David Shadrack Smith

Produced by: Part2 Pictures

*Bobbie Sue

After being raised among four rowdy brothers in a blue-collar neighborhood, Bobbie Sue, a headstrong young lawyer lands a career-making case with an upper crust law firm, only to realize she’s been hired for optics and not her expertise. But after discovering her powerful client, a lifelong idol of hers, is trying to cover up exploiting workers within her company, Bobbie decides to take both her and the law firm on, caution and etiquette be damned.

Genre: Feature Film

Cast: Gina Rodriguez

Director: Charles Stone III

Executive Producers: Gina Rodriguez, Emily Gipson

Producer: Donald De Line

The Boondocks

Based on the comic strip created by Aaron McGruder, The Boondocks both depicted and presaged the nation’s most roiling cultural issues. HBO Max has two new reimagined seasons and a 50-minute special.

Genre: Animation

Showrunner: Aaron McGruder

Executive Producers: Aaron McGruder, Norm Aladjem for Mainstay Entertainment, Seung Kim, Meghann Collins Robertson.

Produced by: Sony Pictures Animation in partnership with Sony Pictures Television

Bourdain

A documentary film about the uncommon life of the late storyteller, explorer and chef, Anthony Bourdain.

Genre: Documentary Film

Director/Producer: Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville

Consulting Producers: Zero Point Zero Production

Executive produced by: CNN Films and HBOMax

Produced by: Morgan Neville’s Tremolo Productions

Theatrical Distributor: Focus

Circe

An adaptation of Madeline Miller’s International bestseller of the same name, Circe is a modern take on the world of Greek mythology told from the powerful feminist perspective of the goddess Circe, who transforms from an awkward nymph to a formidable witch, able to challenge gods, titans and monsters alike.

Genre: Drama

Writers/Executive Producers: Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver

Produced by: Chernin Entertainment in partnership with Endeavor Content

Crime Farm

Crime Farm is a psychosexual love story that follows Selma and Richard Eikelenboom, forensic homicide experts whose marriage thrives on their all-consuming investigations into the depravity of the world’s most notorious criminals. As a seminal case upends the paradigm of their relationship, their unique, unconventional and sometimes dangerous arrangement stretches the boundaries of marriage and science.

Genre: Drama

Executive Producers: Nicole Kidman and Per Saari from Blossom Films; Janine Sherman

Consulting Producers: Selma and Richard Eikelenboom

Produced by: Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and Warner Horizon Scripted Television

Doom Patrol

With all-new original episodes, the critically acclaimed series features a band of superpowered freaks, part support group, part superhero team, who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Timothy Dalton, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby

Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti, Jeremy Carver

Produced by: Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Studio

Dune: The Sisterhood

An adaptation of Brian Herbert and Kevin Anderson’s book based in the world created by Frank Herbert’s Dune, Dune: The Sisterhood explores this universe through the eyes of a mysterious order of women, the Bene Gesserit, whose extraordinary mastery of body and mind allow them to expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium.

Genre: Drama

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Executive Producers: Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Dana Calvo; and Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate

Co-Producer: Kevin J Anderson

Ellen’s Home Design Challenge

Design aficionado Ellen DeGeneres is giving forward-thinking designers the chance to push their creativity to the limit. DeGeneres will be on hand to weigh in on each challenge and provide humorous, colorful commentary.

Genre: Non-fiction

Executive Producers: Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Arthur Smith

Produced by: Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production

EQUAL

EQUAL pays tribute to the epic origin stories of the LGBTQ+ movement. A masterful four-part docuseries that captures the gripping and true backstories of the leaders and unsung heroes, pre-Stonewall, who changed the course of American history through their tireless activism. These warriors gave voice, often in a life-or-death battle, to millions of people yearning for equality and the desire to be themselves.

Genre: Limited Documentary Series

Executive Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric and Joel Chiodi from Scout Productions; Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter from Berlanti Productions; Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak from That’s Wonderful Productions; Jon Jashni from Raintree Ventures; Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen from Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

Expecting Amy (wt)

An unfiltered documentary taking viewers behind-the-scenes as Amy Schumer goes through a difficult pregnancy while on tour. From hospitalizations to going out in front of a crowd of thousands, to quiet moments at home with her family, Schumer shares it all.

Genre: Documentary Film

Cast: Amy Schumer

Producer: Amy Schumer

Editor: Alexander Hammer

First Dates Hotel

Based on the hit UK format, this charming dating series set at an affluent boutique hotel will find single people from multiple generations gathering for an intensive and tailor-made romantic experience. After fun, amusing and potentially disastrous dates, if the potential lovers like each other, they can choose to stay on for a second date in the hopes of finding out if they’re ultimately a match.

Genre: Non-fiction

Executive Producers: Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Pam Healey, Dan Peirson

Produced by: Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television in association with Shed Media, A Very Good Production and Twenty Twenty Productions Limited

The Flight Attendant

A one-hour thriller series based on the novel by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalia of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Rosie Perez, T.R. Knight, Michiel Huisman, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosie Perez, Colin Woodell, Zosia Mamet

Adapted and written by: Steve Yockey

Director: Susanna Fogel

Executive Producer: Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Susanna Fogel, Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Schechter

Co-Executive Producer: Suzanne McCormack

Produced by: Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television

Full Bloom

An eight-episode, hour-long competition series hosted by celebrity florist Simon Lycett and featuring America’s budding florists vying to be crowned America’s best. With incredible artistic creations and floristry face-offs, Full Bloom allows audiences to escape into a surreal world, as contestants design and execute some of the most wondrous, Wonka-esque floral creations ever seen.

Genre: Non-fiction

Host: Simon Lycett

Judges: Legendary floristry artists Elizabeth Cronin and Maurice Harris

Created and produced by: Eureka Productions

Executive Producers: Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening

gen:LOCK

The half-hour animated series focuses on a near-future dystopia undergoing a new, technologically driven world war. Fifty years in the future, an oppressive authoritarian force threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.

Genre: Animation

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, Golshifteh Farahani, David Tennant

Executive Producers: Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo of Outlier Society; Matt Hullum and Ryan P. Hall of Rooster Teeth

The Greatest Space

A 10-episode epic design competition show features interior designers traveling around the world to transform an eclectic mix of empty rooms into spectacular spaces.

Genre: Non-fiction

Executive Producers: Bertram van Munster, Elise Doganieri, Mark Dziak, David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric

Produced by: New Media Collective (NMC), Scout Productions

Heaven’s Gate

An intimate, four-part series that explores the infamous religious movement and the stranger-than-fiction circumstances that culminated in the biggest mass suicide to ever take place in the U.S.

Genre: Limited Documentary Series

Director: Clay Tweel

Executive Producer: Clay Tweel

Producers: Ross Dinerstein, Chris Bannon, Eric Spiegelman, Peter Clowney, and Erik Diehn for the digital media company Stitcher

Produced by: Campfire and CNN Original Series

The Hos (wt)

Led by patriarch Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho, the power couple immigrated from Vietnam to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream. They have built a multi-million dollar bank, a real estate development company and a new generation of American Hos. The series pulls back the curtain of their lavish Houston lifestyle and showcases the tight family connections that unite them as well as the multi-generational outrageous drama that ensues.

Genre: Non-fiction

Cast: Binh Ho, Hue Ho, Judy Ho, Washington Ho, Lesley Ho, Aunt Tina, Cousin Sammy

Executive Producers: Katy Wallin, Stephanie Bloch Chambers

Co-Executive Producers: Amanda Ly, Rosalina Lydster

Produced by: Wallin Chambers Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television

Legendary

Competition has never been this ballsy. Legendary will feature voguing “houses,” each comprised of five performers and a leader – the house “parent.” The teams rotate in a round-robin format, and each episode documents a themed ball from start to finish. The winner ultimately achieves “legendary” status in fashion and dance challenges.

Genre: Non-fiction

Executive Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo, Shant Tutunjian

Produced by: Scout Productions

Let Them All Talk (wt)

The story of a celebrated author who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent.

Genre: Feature Film

Cast: Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges, Gemma Chan

Writer: Deborah Eisenberg

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Executive Producers: Ken Meyer, Joseph Malloch

Producer: Gregory Jacobs

Love Life

A 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy anthology series about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. The series will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each episode telling the story of one of their relationships.

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Zoe Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compere, Scoot McNairy, Hope Davis, James LeGros

Executive Producer: Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick

Made for Love

A 10-episode, half-hour, series adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name. Made for Love is a dark, absurd and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge. The series shows how far some will go for love – and how much further others will go to destroy it.

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezweni

Adapted by: Patrick Somerville

Director/Executive Producer: S.J. Clarkson

Persona (wt)

A documentary feature produced by CNN Films that explores the riveting and unexpected origin story of America’s obsession with personality testing. Embedded in everything from dating sites to job applications, Persona reveals the profound ways personality testing has formed and influenced the world around us.

Genre: Documentary Film

Produced by: CNN Films

*Raised by Wolves

An epic serialized sci-fi series executive produced and directed by Ridley Scott. The series centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Genre: Sci-fi

Writer/Showrunner: Aaron Guzikowski

Cast: Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong

Director: Ridley Scott

Executive Producers: Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, Mark Huffam

Produced by: Scott Free Productions

*Rap Sh*t (wt)

From Issa Rae, Rap Sh*t (wt) is a half-hour comedy series that follows three women – a hip-hop duo and their hustler manager – trying to make it in Miami’s music industry.

Genre: Comedy

Produced by: Issa Rae and Montrel McKay for Issa Rae Productions and Jonathan Barry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment

The Scoop (wt)

Produced by CNN Films, this documentary feature will follow the exhilarating and exhausting lives of CNN’s fearless female political reporters as they cover the most unpredictable presidential campaign in American history. This behind-the-scenes documentary draws from unprecedented access to the campaign press corps and reveals how these powerhouse political reporters deal with the candidates as well as with the challenges of life on the road.

Genre: Documentary Film

Produced by: CNN Films

Search Party

Two more seasons of the critically-beloved comedy Search Party comes to HBO Max. Season three finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory and Drew are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott and Portia grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight as notorious public figures. As Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, it becomes increasingly clear that they may not have brunch together for quite some time.

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early and John Reynolds

Executive Producers: Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, Jax Media’s Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez

*Stand-up Specials Presented by Conan O’Brien

Five new comedy specials that include two hosted by Conan O’Brien showcasing short sets from multiple up-and-coming comics, as well as curated one-hour-long sets from three additional comedians.

Genre: Comedy

Executive Producers: Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, JP Buck, Adam Sachs

Produced by: Team Coco

Starstruck

Starstruck follows 20-something Rose, a millennial in London, juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with a movie star.

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Rose Matafeo

Executive Producers: Rose Matafeo, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett

Station Eleven

A limited series based on Emily St. John Mandel’s international bestseller, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga that follows survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Himesh Patel, Mackenzie Davis

Adapted by: Patrick Somerville

Director: Hiro Murai

Superintelligence

Superintelligence tells the story of Carol Peters, to whom nothing extraordinary ever happens. But when she starts getting snarky backtalk from her TV, phone and microwave, she thinks she’s being punked. The world’s first superintelligence has selected her for observation, taking over her life…with a more ominous plan to take over everything. Now Carol is humanity’s last chance before this artificial intelligence-with-an-attitude decides to pull the plug.

Genre: Feature Film

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry, Jean Smart, James Corden

Director: Ben Falcone

Producers: Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Rob Cowan

Produced by: New Line Cinema

Tokyo Vice

Based on Jake Adelstein’s Non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat starring Ansel Elgort. The drama captures Adelstein’s daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe

Writer: J.T. Rogers

Pilot Director: Michael Mann

Executive Producers: Michael Mann, J.T. Rogers, John Lesher, Alan Poul, Emily Gerson Saines, Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Destin Daniel Cretton

Produced by: Endeavor Content

HBO ORIGINALS

Previously announced series coming to HBO:

Avenue 5

Avenue 5 is a space tourism comedy set 40 years in the future when the solar system is everyone’s oyster. Hugh Laurie will star as the Captain, and with him in charge, nothing can go wrong.

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Ethan Phillips, Lenora Crichlow

Creator: Veep creator Armando Iannucci (also directs the pilot)

Executive Producers: Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, Will Smith

Bad Education

Long Island school superintendent Frank Tassone and his assistant superintendent for business, Pam Gluckin, are credited with bringing Roslyn School District unprecedented prestige, pleasing the board and raising property values in the town. Frank, always immaculately groomed and tailored, is a master of positive messaging, whether before an audience of community leaders or in an office with a concerned student or parent. Frank can do no wrong, until the Roslyn High School newspaper decides to dig deep into some expense reports uncovering an embezzlement scheme of epic proportions, revealing secrets about Frank and forcing the community to question their values and ambitions. Inspired by a true story, Bad Education is a potent dark comedy and commentary on the cost of the pursuit of educational excellence.

Genre: Film

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano

Director: Cory Finley

Writer: Mike Makowsky

Executive Producers: Leonid Lebedev, Caroline Jaczko

Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Oren Moverman, Mike Makowsky

Produced by: Automatik, Sight Unseen

Betty

Inspired by the critically acclaimed film Skate Kitchen, the series, set against the backdrop of New York City, will follow a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding.

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Rachelle Vinberg, Nina Moran, Moonbear, Dede Lovelace, Ajani Russell

Executive Producer/Writer/Director: Crystal Moselle

Executive Producer/Writer: Lesley Arfin

Executive Producer: Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg

Co-Executive Producers: Michael Sherman and Matthew Perniciaro of Bow & Arrow Entertainment

Co-Executive Producer: Rodrigo Teixeira of RT Features

Producer: Izabella Tzenkova of Kotva Films

Producer: Lizzie Nastro

Produced by: Arfin Material, Untitled Entertainment

The Gilded Age

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and the rise of disparity between old money and new. Against this backdrop of change, the story begins in 1882 – introducing young Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Southern general, who moves into the home of her rigidly conventional aunts in New York City. Accompanied by the mysterious Peggy Scott, an African-American woman masquerading as her maid, Marian gets caught up in the dazzling lives of her stupendously rich neighbors, led by a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife struggling for acceptance by the Astor and Vanderbilt set. Will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path in this exciting new world that is on the brink of transformation into the modern age?

Genre: Drama

Cast: Christine Baranski, Amanda Peet, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector

Creator/Writer/Executive Producer: Julian Fellowes

Director: Michael Engler

Executive Producers: Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, David Crockett

Produced by: An HBO co-production with NBCU

His Dark Materials

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, this series follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Dafne Keen, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, Ian Gelder, Georgina Campbell, Lewin Lloyd, Lucian Msamati, James Cosmo, Daniel Frogson, Tyler Howitt, Ruta Gedmintas, Mat Fraser, Geoff Bell, Simon Manyonda

Executive Producers: Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, Carolyn Blackwood, Ben Irving, Piers Wenger

Directors: Tom Hooper, Dawn Shadforth, Otto Bathhurst, Euros Lyn, Jamie Childs

*House of the Dragon

A Game of Thrones prequel co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, with Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal to partner as showrunners. Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Genre: Drama

Creators: George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal

Showrunners: Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik

Director: Miguel Sapochnik (pilot and additional episodes)

Writer: Ryan Condal

Executive Producers: Ryan Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis

How To…With John Wilson

How To…With John Wilson is a first person documentary series hosted by an anxious New Yorker who attempts to give everyday advice while dealing with his own personal issues. Acting as both cameraman and narrator, John covertly documents the lives of fellow New Yorkers in a comic odyssey of self-discovery, inevitably making the audience comfortable with the awkward contradictions of modern life.

Genre: Comedy

Cast: John Wilson

Executive Producer/Writer/Director/Narrator: John Wilson

Executive Producers: Nathan Fielder, Clark Reinking

I Know This Much Is True

A family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America. The six episode limited drama series is based on Wally Lamb’s New York Times bestseller and award-winning book I Know This Much Is True.

Genre: Limited Series

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn, John Proccacino

Director/Writer/Executive Producer: Derek Cianfrance

Star/Executive Producers: Mark Ruffalo

Executive Producers: Ben Browning & Glen Basner for FilmNation Entertainment

Executive Producers: Wally Lamb, Gregg Fienberg, Anya Epstein, Lynette Howell Taylor

Co-Executive Producers: Jamie Patricof

Industry

Industry is an exhilarating dive into the world of international finance, as seen through the eyes of ambitious 20-somethings struggling to secure their futures. The series follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London – but the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line.

Genre: Drama

Executive Producer/Writer: Mickey Down

Executive Producer/Writer: Konrad Kay

Executive Producers: Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen

Executive Producer/Pilot Director: Lena Dunham

Produced for HBO and BBC by Bad Wolf

January 22nd

A fearless, frank and provocative drama series exploring the question of sexual consent and where, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, the distinction between liberation and exploitation lies. Set in London, where gratification is only an app away, the story centers on Arabella, a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. But when she is spiked with a date-rape drug, she must question and rebuild every element of her life.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter, Samson Ajewole

Executive Producers: Phil Clarke & Roberto Troni for Various Artists Ltd

Executive Producer / Writer / Director / Cast: Michaela Coel for FALKNA Productions

Producers: Simon Maloney, Simon Meyers

Director: Sam Miller

Produced by: Various Artists Ltd and FALKNA Productions

Lovecraft Country

The one-hour drama series based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, follows Atticus Freeman as he joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. What follows is a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Courtney B. Vance, Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith

Executive Producers: Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, Misha Green, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, Ben Stephenson, Bill Carraro

Showrunner: Misha Green

Produced by: Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet stars in this limited series as a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as her life crumbles around her.

Genre: Limited Series

Cast: Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, Ben Miles, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, Neal Huff

Creator/Writer/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Brad Ingelsby

Director/Executive Producer: Gavin O’Connor

Executive Producers: Gordon Gray through Mayhem Pictures; Paul Lee through wiip; Mark Roybal through wiip; Kate Winslet

Produced by: An HBO co-production with wiip

The Nevers

The Nevers is an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women, known as “The Touched,” who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that could change the world.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Laura Donnelly, Nick Frost, Denis O’Hare, Olivia Williams, Ann Skelly, Zackary Momoh, Tom Riley, James Norton, Amy Manson, Eleanor Tomlinson, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens

Executive Producer/Showrunner/Writer/Director: Joss Whedon

Executive Producers: Bernie Caulfield, Jane Espenson, Doug Petrie

The New Pope

Created and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, this drama will mark his second limited series set in the world of the modern papacy, following The Young Pope.

Genre: Limited Series

Cast: Jude Law, John Malkovich, Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier, Maurizio Lombardi, Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Massimo Ghini

Creator/Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Producers: Lorenzo Mieli, Mario Gianani for Wildside

Co-Producers: Haut et Court TV and Mediapro

Writers: Paolo Sorrentino with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises

Produced by: Sky, HBO, Canal+

The Outsider

Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel of the same name, this dark mystery follows a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. The crime, however, leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe to be real, as an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, Hettienne Park, Michael Esper

Producer: Ben Mendelsohn

Writers: Richard Price, with episodes written by Dennis Lehane and Jessie Nickson-Lopez

Executive Producers: Jason Bateman/Director (first two episodes). Richard Price, Andrew Bernstein (who directs three episodes), Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment, Jack Bender, Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films, and Dennis Lehane (Episodes 105-110)

Produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films and Temple Hill Entertainment in association with Civic Center Media.

Perry Mason

Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression — but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Matthew Rhys, John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, Juliet Rylance, Shea Whigham, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Andrew Howard, Jefferson Mays, Robert Patrick, Stephen Root Gayle Rankin, Lili Taylor

Showrunners: Ron Fitzgerald, Rolin Jones

Executive Producers: Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, Tim Van Patten (also Director of multiple episodes)

Producer: Matthew Rhys

The Plot Against America

The Plot Against America is set in an alternate American history and centers on a Jewish family in New Jersey who watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator hero and xenophobic populist who becomes president, defeating Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940, and turns the country toward fascism.

Genre: Limited Series

Cast: Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson, Caleb Malis, John Turturro

Creators: David Simon and Ed Burns both serve as writers and executive producers on the series, as well as Joe Roth, Nina Noble, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg and Jeff Kirschenbaum

Co-Executive Producers: Dennis Stratton, Philip Roth

Run

Run centers on Ruby, a woman living a humdrum existence who one day gets a text inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact, promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame.

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Merritt Wever; Guest Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer

Writer: Vicky Jones

Executive Producers: Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge via DryWrite; Emily Leo for Wigwam; and Jenny Robbins. Kate Dennis directed the pilot and executive produces.

Produced by: Entertainment One, DryWrite, Wigwam Films.

The Third Day

The Third Day is a story told over six episodes and in two distinct halves. The first – ‘Summer’, directed by Marc Munden, sees Sam, a man drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. The second – ‘Winter’, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, follows Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

Genre: Limited Series

Cast: Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterston, Paddy Considine, Emily Watson

Writer/Executive Producer: Dennis Kelly (wrote four episodes)

Executive Producers: Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Plan B Entertainment

Executive Producer: Felix Barrett, Punchdrunk International

Creators: Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly

Director/Executive Producer: Marc Munden

Director/Executive Producer: Philippa Lowthorpe

Producer: Adrian Sturges

Writers: Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin (wrote two episodes)

Produced by: HBO and Sky Studios in partnership with Plan B Entertainment and Punchdrunk International

The Undoing

A limited series based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Grace Sachs is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She’s a successful therapist, has a devoted husband and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Genre: Limited Series

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda DeAngelis, Noma Dumezweni

Writer/Executive Producer/Showrunner: David E. Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions

Director/Executive Producer: Susanne Bier

Executive Producers: Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films; Bruna Papandrea for Made Up Stories; Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas

We Are Who We Are

A coming-of-age story about two American teenagers who, along with their military and civilian parents, are living on an American military base in Italy. The series centers on friendship, first-love and all the unknowns of being a teenager, which could happen anywhere, but in this case, happens to be in this little slice of America in Italy.

Genre: Limited Series

Cast: Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamon

Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Spence Moore II, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight , Tom Mercier, Sebastiano Pigazzi

Showrunner/Writer/Director/Executive Producer: Luca Guadagnino

Writers: Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Giordano, Francesca Manieri

Executive Producers: Lorenzo Mieli, Mario Gianani, Luca Guadagnino, Nick Hall, Riccardo Neri

Producers: Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside (part of Fremantle)

Produced by: HBO and Sky Studios

International Distributor: Fremantle

HBO LIBRARY HIGHLIGHTS

Series

Barry

Big Little Lies

Chernobyl

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Deadwood

Entourage

Euphoria

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

My Brilliant Friend

Oz

Real Time with Bill Maher

The Righteous Gemstones

Sex and the City

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood

True Detective

Veep

Watchmen

Westworld

The Wire

Movies

Available in first year of launch:

A Star Is Born

Aquaman

Bridesmaids

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Detective Pikachu

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Glass

Isn’t It Romantic?

It Chapter 2

Joker

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Little

Love Actually

Madagascar

Notting Hill

Rio

Shazam!

Smallfoot

The Town

Us

War of the Worlds

HBO MAX LIBRARY HIGHLIGHTS

In addition to a robust slate of originals, HBO Max will feature a vast selection of titles from Warner Media’s brands including library content from Warner Bros. Film and Television Studios, New Line Cinema, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Looney Tunes and more, alongside key third party acquisitions.

Here is a selection that will be available in our first year of launch.

Series

Adam Ruins Everything

Adventure Time

The Alienist

American Dynasties: The Kennedys

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

At Home with Amy Sedaris

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

Batwoman

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

The Carbonaro Effect

The Closer

CNN Decade Series (The 2000s, The Nineties, etc.)

Conan Travel Specials

Dexter’s Laboratory

Doctor Who

Doom Patrol

Ellen’s Game of Games

Falling Skies

The Flintstones

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Gossip Girl

The Honourable Woman

Impractical Jokers

The Jetsons

Little Big Shots

Looney Tunes

Mad TV

Miracle Workers

The OC

The Office (British version)

The Powerpuff Girls

Pretty Little Liars

Pride and Prejudice

Primal

Rick & Morty

Rizzoli & Isles

Robot Chicken

Samurai Jack

Sesame Street

The Smurfs

South Park

Steven Universe

This Is Life with Lisa Ling

Top Gear / BBC

United Shades of America with Kamau Bell

The West Wing

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Movies

13 Going on 30

2001: A Space Odyssey

Austin Powers

The Bodyguard

Casablanca

Chariots of Fire

Citizen Kane

The Color Purple

The Conjuring

Dangerous Liaisons

The Departed

The Dark Knight

DC Films – All live action movies from the past decade

The Departed

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hairspray

Happy Feet

The Hobbit Trilogy

The Iron Giant

Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2

The Last Samurai

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Magic Mike

March of the Penguins

The Matrix Trilogy

Million Dollar Baby

Miss Congeniality

Mona Lisa Smile

Ocean’s Eleven

The Right Stuff

Risky Business

Scooby-Doo

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

Space Jam

Spirited Away and the entire Ghibli Film Collection

Watchmen

Wonder Woman

When Harry Met Sally

The Wizard of Oz