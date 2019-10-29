Gina Rodriguez HBO Max Movie ‘Bobbie Sue’ In The Works

At today’s WarnerMedia Day, HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey announced that Jane the Virgin star and Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez will star in the HBO Max feature film Bobbie Sue from Ready Player One producer Donald De Line and Drumline director Charles Stone III.

WarnerMedia

“Giving a project like Bobbie Sue the reach and accessibility that HBO Max provides is what every filmmaker is looking for right now,” said De Line. “Gina Rodriguez and Charles Stone III both have an incredible talent for bringing rich characters, timely stories and authentic worlds to life.”

Pic will follow Bobbie Sue, who after being raised among four rowdy brothers in a blue-collar neighborhood, is a scrappy, headstrong young lawyer who lands a career-making case with an upper crust law firm, only to realize she’s been hired for optics and not her expertise. But after discovering her powerful client, a lifelong idol of hers, is trying to cover up exploiting workers within her company, Bobbie decides to take both her and the law firm on, caution and etiquette be damned.

Rodriguez wrapped Jane the Virgin back in July after five seasons and 100 episodes. She also stars for big Warner Bros. in the upcoming feature Scoob as Velma Dinkley.

HBO Max Rollout: Deadline’s Complete Coverage