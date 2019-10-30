Scope Of HBO Max’s Deal For The CW Series Revealed

When HBO Max’s name was unveiled in July, WarnerMedia announced that the upcoming streamer will be the exclusive SVOD home to “a string” of new Warner Bros.- produced dramas for The CW, beginning with the 2019-20 freshmen, DC Entertainment’s Batwoman and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene.

During the HBO Max-focused WarnerMedia Day presentation Tuesday, the streamer’s head of original content Sarah Aubrey revealed how many series are included in the deal with Warner Bros. TV – 10. That corresponds to about 4-5 years as WBTV typically lands 2-3 new series orders from the CW every season.

WarnerMedia

New CW series became available for streaming after the network’s parents Warner Bros and CBS last spring opted not to renew the output deal with Netflix for past seasons of CW series, starting with this seasons additions, Batwoman, Katy Keene (WBTV) and Nancy Drew (CBS TV Studios).

With their young appeal and binging qualities, the CW series have become a hot streaming commodity. In her presentation, Aubrey noted that 5 of top 10 most popular series with teens on streaming platforms are CW shows.

HBO Max will not start running the full seasons of WBTV’s CW series until 30 days before the start of their following season, under the terms of the CW’s distribution arrangement. Until then, they will be on the CW platforms as the network continues to have in-season streaming rights to its series.

Of the two new WBTV-produced CW series, Batwoman premiered this fall. It already has received a full-season order and will have 22 episode available on HBO Max next September. Katy Keene debuts in midseason.

HBO Max Rollout Deadline’s Complete Coverage

HBO Max Programming: The TV & Film Titles That Will Stream On WarnerMedia’s Service