HBO Max Brings Back ‘Adventure Time’ With Four Specials From Cartoon Network Studios

HBO Max is bringing back cult animated series Adventure Time with four new one-hour specials.

The upcoming streaming service has ordered the specials a year after the series, created by Pendleton Ward, ended with its tenth season on Cartoon Network.

Cartoon Network Studios is producing the four-specials, titled Adventure Time: Distant Lands, with the first two launching on HBO Max in 2020.

Adventure Time is the latest animated series to be rebooted for HBO Max; last month, the digital platform handed The Boondocks a two season order.

The specials will follow unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, best friends who traversed the mystical Land of Ooo and encountered its colorful inhabitants. The first special is BMO, which follows the show’s lovable robot, the second special Obsidian features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe, the third special, Wizard City, follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student, who must master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence on campus, and finally, the fourth special, Together Again, brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

The series, which originally ran for over 280 episodes, is exec produced by Adam Muto.

“The enchanted world of Adventure Time has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say ‘Slam-bam-in-a-can!’”

“Adventure Time was a groundbreaking series and a creative playground for so many talented creative artists,” added Rob Sorcher, Chief Content Officer, Cartoon Network Studios. “Producing Adventure Time: Distant Lands for HBO Max will allow our studio to explore this beloved world in an all-new format.”