HBO Max Picks Up Amy Schumer Docu ‘Expecting Amy’

WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming platform has ordered the documentary Expecting Amy (wt) from comedian and actress Amy Schumer. The docu gives an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at the Emmy winner’s journey of preparing for a stand-up special while going through a difficult pregnancy.

Beginning the day she found out she was pregnant, through the birth of her child, Schumer chronicles the challenges that she experienced week after week. From hospitalizations to going out in front of a crowd of thousands, to quiet moments at home with her family, Schumer shares it all.

“Amy Schumer is an inspiration and this project is such an honest look at her experience being on the road while preparing for her special,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.“Her willingness to showcase her immense vulnerability, during the most challenging time in her life, is both empowering and hilarious.”

Schumer adds, “Women are warriors, every one of us. And I hope sharing my story brings more awareness to the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth.”

The docu features her family and colleagues as she attempts to keep it all balanced. All the while she injects heart and her renowned priceless sense of humor into the feature.

Expecting Amy is produced by Schumer and edited by Alexander Hammer (Beyoncé’s Homecoming).