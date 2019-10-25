Harvey Weinstein Loudly Confronted By Several Women At Manhattan Event

Harvey Weinstein was confronted Wednesday by several women at a Manhattan event, with one claiming she was kicked out for her loud denunciation of him.

Actress and playwright Zoe Stuckless screamed at Weinstein’s presence at the Downtime Bar in Alphabet City. A video of her reaction was posted to her Facebook.

“Nobody’s gonna say anything? Nobody’s really going to say anything?!” she yelled. Weinstein was surrounded by friends in a booth and didn’t react. “I’m going to stand four feet from a f–ing rapist? And nobody’s going to say anything?”

Stuckless claimed she was asked to leave the bar, where an event called Actors Hour, a “speakeasy for artists,” was taking place.

Earlier in the evening, a female comic noted Weinstein’s presence (see video below). “Can we address the elephant in the room?” She was booed for her comments, including “’I have been a survivor of rape.”

It wasn’t all bad for Weinstein. A male comic touted Weinstein’s production of Good Will Hunting from the stage.

Comic Amber Rollo said to the New York Post that she also confronted Weinstein and was asked to leave.

“I went in and called him a f–king monster and told him he should disappear,” she tweeted. “His friend/bodyguard/goon/family member called me a c–t and I really really wanted to lunge over the table and strangle him… I restrained myself… There was a woman at the table with him who gently guided me out.”