Harry Shum Jr. & Chris Sullivan Lead Cast In Movie Thriller ‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’

EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Rich Asians and Glee star Harry Shum Jr. leads cast with Chris Sullivan (This Is Us) in movie thriller Broadcast Signal Intrusion, which is now shooting in Chicago.

Jacob Gentry (Synchronicity) directs the feature which is inspired by real broadcast interruptions that occurred in the Windy City in the late 1980s.

Shum Jr., also known for his role in Disney-ABC’s Shadowhunters, will play a video archivist who comes across a surreal and disturbing clip of what appears to be an imprisoned android. He believes it’s the product of broadcast signal hacking, but his discovery takes a sinister turn when he tracks down similar broadcast intrusions.

Greg Newman, Nicola Goelzhaeuser, Giles Edwards and Brett Hays are producing for UK and U.S.-based genre firm Queensbury Pictures. Shum Jr. is an executive producer. Writers are Brit duo Tim Woodall and Phil Drinkwater who submitted the screenplay through New Blood, an initiative set up and run by Queensbury partner Edwards in partnership with UK genre event Frightfest.

Queensbury’s first production, the psychological horror film Girl On The Third Floor, debuted this year at SXSW and will be released by Dark Sky Films at the end of the month. That movie also shot in Chicago.

Shum Jr. was recently announced to star in Universal movie All My Life. He is repped by Paradigm, Triniti Management and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP.