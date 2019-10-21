‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey’ Scores 2.8M Viewers On UK’s ITV, Fails To Beat BBC Drama ‘World On Fire’

Royal documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which featured the former Suits star opening up about her anxiety over the British tabloid press and motherhood, failed to deliver in the ratings on Sunday.

The documentary, which aired on ITV at 9PM, could only muster 2.8M viewers in the hour slot, being comfortably beaten by BBC One drama World on Fire, which averaged 4.3M for its fourth episode.

Given the publicity around the ITN Productions doc, which was hosted by Tom Bradby, it was thought that it would be a massive ratings performer for the British commercial broadcaster. However, it’s also the half-term holidays in the UK, a time at which a lot of British families go away on holiday.

To put it into context, its lead-in, an episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? scored 3.7M viewers in the 8pm slot, while Strictly Come Dancing averaged 9.3M viewers at 7pm on BBC One. It did, however, beat Celebrity Hunted, which averaged 1.9M viewers on Channel 4, a good number for the network.

In the doc, which has been sold globally by Passion Distribution ahead of its U.S. debut on ABC on Wednesday, Meghan Markle admitted that she was warned about the British tabloid press when she started dating Prince Harry. She admitted that her U.S. friends were “so happy because I was so happy” but a British friend added, “You shouldn’t do it – the British tabloids will destroy your life”.

Her husband, Harry, added that the press intrusion “hurts, especially when it’s untrue”. But he added that he would “not be bullied into a game that killed my mum”.

The doc, followed the pair’s tour of Africa with their newborn son Archie.