‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey’ Documentary Goes Global Ahead of U.S. Debut On ABC

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the British documentary in which the Duchess of Sussex revealed her struggles with pregnancy and motherhood, is set to travel around the world after Passion Distribution closed a slew of pre-sales.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race distributor is selling the hour-long documentary, which is produced by ITN Productions for ITV and has closed deals with Network 10 (Australia), TV2 (Denmark), RTL (Netherlands), Medialaan (Belgium), BBC Lifestyle (Africa and Poland) and TVNZ (New Zealand)

ABC will air the doc in the U.S. on Wednesday October 23 at 10pm ET.

The doc, fronted by Tom Bradby, highlighted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tour of Africa and the former Suits star admitted that the spotlight, and negative press coverage, made it harder when she was “really vulnerable” and she admitted that it had been a struggle.

Emmanuelle Namiech, CEO Passion Distribution said, “We are thrilled to distribute this extraordinary film. What begins as observational film about Harry and Meghan in Africa evolves into an insightful, remarkably candid testimony from the Sussexes on the immense stresses and strains which both young royals have experienced.”

Ian Russell, Head of International Programmes, added, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey demonstrates what makes ITN unique amongst the world’s leading producers. The documentary was made in an incredibly short turnaround with our ITV News and ITN Productions divisions working seamlessly together. Plus ITN’s inhouse technical capability enabled us to deliver instantaneously to a global audience of hundreds of millions.”