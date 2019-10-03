Longtime International Sales Exec Harold Van Lier Steps Away From Movie Biz & Into Publishing

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran international sales executive Harold van Lier, who has served as a partner and President of Distribution at London-based financier Anton since 2015, is stepping away from the film business to join art publisher Taschen in a sales capacity.

Belgian van Lier, a well known figure in the distribution world and a regular fixture at movie markets, is leaving Anton today but will continue to be based in Europe in his new role.

Former Global Road, eOne and Protagonist executive Charlotte van Weede has been brought on to handle sales on Anton’s strong slate of projects at the upcoming AFM.

At Anton, which he has helped grow into a formidable European mini-studio with CEO Sebastien Raybaud, Van Lier worked closely on upcoming movies including Gerard Butler thriller Greenland and Intouchables producer Laurent Zeitoun’s animation Fireheart. Anton launched an LA office earlier this year and is also investing in major TV dramas such as His Dark Materials.

Related Story 'Paddington' Duo Studiocanal & Heyday Team With The Astrid Lindgren Company On Pippi Longstocking Movie

Raybaud, founder and CEO of Anton, told us today, “Working with Harold over the last few years has been a great personal pleasure for me. He will be greatly missed by everyone here at Anton and we all thank him for his tremendous contribution to our business.”

Van Lier started out at London and LA-based sales firm Intermedia in the late ’90s before joining Summit. Between 2007-13 he served as EVP International Distribution at Studiocanal in Europe, working on movies including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Inside Llewyn Davis, Paddington, Shaun the Sheep, Non-Stop and The Gunman. Between 2014-15 he was President of eOne International in London.

The well-liked executive, whose wacky sense of humor will be missed at markets, sold dozens of high-profile European and U.S. titles over his career. Executive producer credits included HBO doc Love, Marilyn, Daniel Monzon’s El Nino and Hany Abu-Assad’s The Idol.

Van Lier is also owner and CEO of a luxury spa hotel in Brittany.