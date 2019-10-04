‘Harley Quinn’ Gets Series Premiere Date On DC Universe

Harley Quinn, a bawdy, made-for-adults animated series starring Kaley Cuoco as the daft but deranged fan-favorite character will premiere on Nov. 29 on DC Universe, the subscription streaming service which is beginning its second year of service.

Harley Quinn Executive Producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker made the announcement about the scheduling news during the DC Universe presentation as part of the Day 1 programming at New York Comic Con. The TV show news comes just two days after the release of the trailer for the upcoming Warner Bros. feature film that also spotlights the mercurial Harley Quinn. The tone is irreverent” cartoon series features a fractured revamp of the The Mary Tyler Moore Show theme song.

Among the other news and notes from the DC Universe presentation: The subscription service site will soon add BizarroTV, a new anthology series created in partnership with Blue Ribbon Content and featuring exclusive mixed-media content provided specifically for DC Universe. The synopsis: “A showcase of experimental styles and creative voices and visions that will be a mix of live action and animation; deep cuts from the DC portfolio of characters such as Space Cabbie, Ambush Bug, Slam Bradley and the Creeper.”

The DC Universe offerings in 2020 will include animated home video releases that include movie-length adventures such as Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, Justice League Dark: Apocalypse and Superman: Red Son.

Deadline

DC Universe has a new partnership with Ideas United to launch DCYou Unscripted on Oct. 24. DCYou Unscripted will be a clearinghouse and open call inviting emerging creators and dedicated fans to submit unscripted series ideas “drawing on all things DC.”

DC Publisher and superstar artist Jim Lee also shared data on the readership success with digital comics that share space with the television and film offerings on the subscription platform,. r DC Universe members have read over 9.5 illion comics on the platform to date, which averages out to 395,000 comic books read per month.

The most-read comics on the service include previously hard-to-access classics. The Top 5: Injustice: Gods Among Us (2013), Batman (1940), Batman (2016), Batman (2011), and Injustice 2 (2017).