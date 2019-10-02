Hamptons Film Festival Launches HamptonsFilm; Santa Barbara Hires Development Director – Fest Briefs

The Hamptons Film Festival said Wednesday that it his launched a parent company, HamptonsFilm, which will be tasked with overseeing the Long Island, NY-based fest’s year-round programming that has expanded since the founding of the nonprofit in 1992. A website, hamptonsfilm.org, launches today ahead of the 2019 festival, which is set to run October 10-14.

The organization said under the new banner it will continue to present the festival each October, as well as support programs including weekly “Now Showing” screenings, April’s annual Screenwriters Lab, the SummerDocs series and free outdoor screenings, and year-round HIFF Jr. education initiatives.

“I’ve been thrilled to watch the Hamptons International Film Festival evolve over nearly three decades from a five-day film festival to an organization providing year-round film programming and education to nearly a million film enthusiasts throughout the region,” said Randy Mastro, board co-chair.”The arts — and, in particular, film — bring us all together as a community, and that’s what HamptonsFilm has been and will be doing all year long.”

Related Story New York Film Festival Director Kent Jones To Step Down

Said HamptonsFilm executive director Anne Chaisson: “As our year-round programming continues to expand, we are thrilled to introduce a parent company to encapsulate our growth and evolution. As we head into the 27th edition of the festival, we are excited to welcome audiences into our new journey and invite them to join us for film immersion all year long.”

***

Goedert

The Santa Barbara Film Festival has hired development veteran Benjamin Goedert as its new development director, where he will work to generate funds to support the fest’s arts and educational programs through sponsorships, grants and donations.

Goedert was introduced to SBIFF’s internship program in 2008 through a film class taught by the festival’s executive director Roger Durling. After studying film and media at UC Santa Barbara, Goedert was hired into SBIFF’s development department to coordinate the festival’s sponsorships and fundraising efforts which he has done the past eight festivals.

During his tenure, he has has managed partnerships with brands including UGG, Belvedere Vodka, Toyota, Netflix and Amazon Studios, and aided in the campaign to renovate the historic Rivera Theatre into SBIFF’s year-round home.

The 35th Santa Barbara Film Festival runs January 15-25, 2020.