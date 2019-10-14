Hamptons Film Fest Awards Top Honors To ‘A White, White Day’ & Documentary ‘Overseas’

Hlynur Pálmason’s A White, White Day and the Sung-a Yoon documentary Overseas were awarded top honors today at the the 27th Hamptons Film Festival, the fest has announced.

Pálmason’s film won the Award for Best Narrative Feature, while Overseas received the Award for Best Documentary Feature.

‘A White, White Day’ HIFF

The festival, which began Oct. 10 with opening-night film Just Mercy and closes today with Trey Edward Shults’ Waves, will announced the Audience Award.

“As we close out the 27th edition of the festival,” said David Nugent, Hamptons Film Artistic Director, “we are thrilled to announce this year’s awardees. We are in awe of these films and the talented filmmakers behind each of them.”

Other jury award winners announced today include:

Best Narrative Short Film: Just Me and You, directed by Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers

Best Documentary Short Film: Ghosts of Sugar Land, directed by Bassam Tariq

Special Cinematography Award: The Vast of Night, Miguel Ioann Litten Menz

Breakthrough Achievement in Filmmaking Award: The Best of Dorien B., directed by Anke Blondé

Special Mentions for Acting Performances:

Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, A White, White Day

Mama Sane, Atlantics

Corinna Harfouch, Lara

Kim Snauwaert, The Best of Dorien B.

Sierra McCormick, The Vast of Night