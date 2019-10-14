Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai Star In Amy Poehler-Directed Netflix Film ‘Moxie’

Up-and-coming actresses Hadley Robinson and Lauren Tsai are set as the leads of Moxie, the Netflix original film which will serve as the second directorial feature outing for Amy Poehler. The film is based on Jennifer Mathieu’s same-titled book and was adapted by Tamara Chestna.

Slated to go before cameras at the end of this month, the pic tells the story of a girl (Robinson) from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school

Poehler’s Paper Kite is the production company. It’s the same company that produces the Netflix hit series, Russian Doll. Poehler is producing Moxie with Morgan Sackett and Kim Lessing.

Robinson stars in the upcoming Amazon series, Utopia, and will appear in Sony’s Little Women remake from Greta Gerwig. Tsai starred in the Japanese reality series, Terrace House: Aloha State, and recently made her acting debut on the third season of FX’s Legion.