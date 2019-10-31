H.G. Wells-Inspired Drama ‘Wellsville’ From SideCar In the Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Wellsville, a drama inspired by the works of author H.G. Wells, from writer George Northy (Charmed), Fox Entertainment’s SideCar Content Accelerator and Universal TV.

This marks one of the first major sales to another broadcast network for the Gail Berman-run SideCar, which is fully owned by Fox Entertainment. The company, launched earlier this year, is developing and producing/co-producing scripted and unscripted shows. Its primary goal is to supply Fox but the company also does shows for other networks and has a Derren Criss musical comedy at Quibi and an animated comedy in the works at Adult Swim.

Written by Northy, Wellsville is centered on Ellie, a young scientist lured to a secluded island under the pretense of curing her terminally sick mother. While there she discovers there is more to this island and its inhabitants than it seems.

Northy executive produces with SideCar’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady.

Northy was a writer and co-producer on the first season of the CW’s Charmed and also wrote on MTV’s Faking It.

British author Wells was prolific in numerous genres, writing works of social commentary, history, satire, biography, and autobiography. However, he is best known today for his science fiction novels, and is often referred to as the “father of science fiction”. One of his best known novels, The War of the Worlds, one of the earliest stories to detail a conflict between mankind and an extraterrestrial race, was published in 1898 and has never been out of print. The book spawned half a dozen feature films, radio dramas, a record album, various comic book adaptations, a television series, and sequels or parallel stories by other authors, as well as the infamous 1938 radio broadcast that allegedly caused nationwide hysteria by listeners who supposedly believed a Martian invasion of New Jersey was real, a myth that persisted for decades. His other well-known works include The Time Machine (1895), The Island of Dr. Moreau (1896), The Invisible Man (1897), Tono-Bungay (1909) and The History of Mr. Polly (1910).