Gunpowder & Sky Hires Paul Evans As Head Of Unscripted In The UK

Paul Evans
Gunpowder & Sky

Gunpowder & Sky has hired development executive Paul Evans as its head of unscripted in the UK.

Evans joins the studio immediately and will oversee all unscripted output from development to sale. He reports to Pasa Mustafa, Gunpowder & Sky’s UK creative director.

Evans has more than 15 years experience in the British TV industry, most recently working as a format consultant for All3Media indie Optomen Television.

Previously, he was head of development at Primal Media, overseeing the development of Rose D’Or-winning ITV format Big HeadsHe has also worked at Wall to Wall, Lime Pictures, Studio Lambert, ITV Studios, and BBC Studios.

“He’s a true creative with a unique approach, bold ideas, and a track record that fills us with confidence he’ll build on our strong slate and power our rapid growth,” said Mustafa.

Gunpowder & Sky is currently working on Quibi thriller Survive, which stars Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, Dark Phoenix) and Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman, Straight Outta Compton). The company was founded by Van Toffler and Floris Bauer in partnership with The Chernin Group and AT&T.

