‘Guess Who?’: Endemol Shine North America & Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures To Adapt Board Game Into TV Format

EXCLUSIVE: Classic board game Guess Who? is being adapted into a television series after Endemol Shine North America teamed with Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures.

The two companies have partnered to turn it into a non-scripted format for U.S. broadcasters and international networks.

In each episode, contestants make snap judgements based on intuition and clues in an effort to win cash prizes. In the original guessing game, each Guess Who? player chooses a mystery character and then using yes or no questions, they try to figure out the other player’s mystery character. When they think they know who their opponent’s mystery character is, players make a guess. If the guess is wrong, that player loses the game. Players can also challenge opponents to a series of games in the Championship Series, where the first player to win 5 games is the Guess Who? champion.

The board game is one of Hasbro’s most popular games of all time; it was originally launched in 1979 and is sold in more than 28 countries around the world. Last year, it sold more than 2M units globally.

The deal, unveiled as Endemol Shine heads into Mipcom, was announced by Sharon Levy, President, Unscripted & Scripted Television, Endemol Shine North America.

“Guess Who? is a game that I loved playing when I was growing up and that I’m now playing at home with my friends and family,” said Endemol Shine’s Levy. “We’ve re-imagined the show with our partners at Hasbro to create a game with knock-out visuals, huge surprises and hilarious reveals that’s just as fun to watch, as it is to play.”

“Guess Who? has been a universally loved brand for the past 40 years and continues to win over new fans of every generation”, added Stephen Davis, EVP and Chief Content Officer for Allspark Pictures. “We are very excited to be working with Endemol Shine to expand the game’s fun-filled design into a highly entertaining game show the whole family can enjoy together.”