Group Nine Sets Executive Team In Wake Of PopSugar Acquisition

Group Nine has revealed its new leadership team, three weeks after the mobile-video publisher acquired female-skewing digital brand PopSugar.

The revamped executive lineup includes PopSugar founder/CEO Brian Sugar as president of Group Nine and Lisa Sugar, who will remain as PopSugar president. Sean Macnew, COO and CFO of PopSugar, will become CFO of Group Nine.

Group Nine CEO Ben Lerer will continue in that role for the combined company.

Group Nine’s PopSugar acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks. The brand joins a Group Nine stable that already includes Thrillist, NowThis, The Dodo and Seeker.

Here is the rest of the new exec team:

CORPORATE LEADERSHIP

Chief Executive Officer: Ben Lerer is CEO of Group Nine and will continue in that role for the combined company.

President: Brian Sugar is currently the Founder and CEO of POPSUGAR and will become Group Nine’s President. He will be responsible for strategic initiatives and innovation.

Chief Financial Officer: Sean Macnew is currently the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of POPSUGAR and will become Chief Financial Officer for Group Nine.

Chief Brand Officer: Suzanne Kolb is currently Group Nine’s Chief Brand Officer and will continue in that role for the combined company.

Chief Revenue Officer: Geoff Schiller is currently the Chief Revenue Officer of POPSUGAR and will assume that role for Group Nine.

Chief People OfficerL Annie Trombatore is currently the Chief People Officer for Group Nine and will continue in that role for the combined company.

Chief Communications Officer: April Mellody is currently the Chief Communications Officer for Group Nine and will continue in that role for the combined company.

Chief Operating Officer: Chris George is currently serving as EVP of Product Marketing and Sales Strategy at POPSUGAR and will become Chief Operating Officer for Group Nine.

BRAND LEADERSHIP

POPSUGAR

Lisa Sugar is currently the Founder and President of POPSUGAR and will continue in that role.

The Dodo

Izzie Lerer is currently the Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Dodo and will continue in that role.

YuJung Kim is currently the President of The Dodo and will continue in that role.

NowThis

Athan Stephanopoulos is currently the President of NowThis and will continue in that role.

Tina Exarhos is currently the Chief Content Officer of NowThis and will continue in that role.

Thrillist

Ocean MacAdams is currently the President of Thrillist and will continue in that role.

Meghan Kirsch is currently the Chief Content Officer of Thrillist and will continue in that role.

Seeker

Caroline Smith is currently the General Manager and Chief Content Officer of Seeker and will continue in that role.