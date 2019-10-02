‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘HTGAWM’ & ‘Evil’ Lead Live+3 Ratings Gains On Premiere Thursday, ‘Carol’s Second Act’ Scores

ABC veteran Grey’s Anatomy once again proved its mettle, with its Season 16 premiere posting the biggest absolute adults 18-49 Live+3 lift, +0.8 rating, among all Premiere Thursday series in the first three days of playback, to lead the Thursday scripted pack with a 2.3 18-49 L3 rating. ABC’s A Million Little Things logged the second biggest 18-49 increase of the night, pegged in the +0.6/+0.7 range by various estimates.

While Fox’s Prodigal Son led all freshmen in both L+SD and L+3, never dropping from the tentpole position, the race for the top spot in total viewers among all new series premieres has been very competitive. CBS drama All Rise held the title in Live+Same Day. It was dethroned by ABC’s Stumptown once L+3 numbers started coming in, and now CBS’ comedy Carol’s Second Chance, toplined by Patricia Heaton, has claimed the title as most watched new series in L+3 with a sizable DVR lift after finishing No.3 in L+SD.

Robert and Michelle King’s new CBS thriller drama Evil is emerging as a strong delayed viewing draw, going toe-to-toe with DVR juggernaut, ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder for the biggest % gains on Premiere Thursday — 83% in 18-49 for both and 64% for HTGAWM and 58% for Evil in total viewers.

NBC’s new Thursday comedies continue to struggle,. with Sunnyville trailing all new series premiere on the Big 4 with a 0.6 adults 18-49 L3 rating and 2.6 million viewers.