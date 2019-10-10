Greenwich Acquires SXSW Docu ‘Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy’

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired the North American rights to documentary Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy. The feature directorial debut of Elizabeth Carroll puts the spotlight on the titular celebrated chef of Mexican cuisine. In honor of Mexican culture and Cinco de Mayo, Nothing Fancy will open in theaters in May.

The film made its premiere at SXSW in March and includes interviews with Kennedy as well as famed chefs José Andrés, Gabriela Camara and Alice Waters. Kennedy authored nine cookbooks and has spent nearly seventy years exploring Mexico researching the country’s varied and complex cuisines. A two-time James Beard Award winner, she was decorated with an Order of the Aztec Eagle from the Mexican government in 1982 and became a Member of the Order of the British Empire from the UK in 2002. Kennedy is often referred to as the “Julia Child of Mexico” although the feisty food expert prefers to be called “The Mick Jagger of Mexican Cuisine”.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Greenwich on Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy,” said Carroll. “Diana is a tenacious force whose unconventional life story, defined by six decades of cooking and researching in Mexico, remains largely unknown. At 96, she urges immediate action in the fight against climate change, highlighting the importance of chefs’ roles in that fight. I’m hopeful the film will allow Diana’s legacy to be filed alongside the world’s culinary greats and next to the women of our present and past who have forged the paths they wanted to walk.”

Carroll serves as producer alongside Dan Braun. Gina Abatemarco is the co-producer. Greenwich’s Ed Arentz negotiated the deal with Submarine who represented the filmmakers.