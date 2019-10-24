‘The Great British Bake Off’: Paul Hollywood’s Diabetes Joke Cut From Channel 4 & Netflix Episode After Backlash

Click to Skip Ad
The Great British Bake Off
Love Productions/Channel 4

The makers of The Great British Bake Off known as The Great British Baking Show in the U.S. — have cut a joke about diabetes from the most recent episode following a backlash after it aired in the UK.

Love Productions, which is owned by Comcast-backed Sky, has snipped the gag from repeats of the Channel 4 show. Deadline also understands that the joke has been removed from the same episode that will be available on Netflix in the U.S. imminently.

During the season 10 semi-final, which broadcast on Tuesday, judge Paul Hollywood said a contestant’s Chelsea Buns looked like “diabetes on a plate.” The comment upset diabetics on social media, who said it reinforced the myth that diabetes can be brought on by eating too much sugar.

Charity Diabetes UK tweeted: “We’ve been in touch with the producers and @Channel4 to explain how remarks like this can lead to misunderstanding, and be upsetting for people affected by diabetes.”

Hollywood apologized for the remark on Instagram, saying it was “thoughtless.” Diabetes UK added that Love Productions is going to share with its staff advice on how to talk about the condition to avoid a similar incident in the future.

