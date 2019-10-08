Gravitas Ventures Acquires ‘Age Out’; ‘Bull’ To Open Film Independent’s New Wave Showcase; Craig Di Francia Cast In ‘Sound of Philadelphia’ – Film Briefs

Gravitas Ventures has landed worldwide rights to A.J. Edwards’s crime drama Age Out (formerly known as Friday’s Child), which premiered at 2018 SXSW Film Festival. The pic, which will be released in limited theaters and on demand November 22, stars Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One, X-Men: Apocalypse), Imogen Poots (Green Room), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Hunger Games), Brett Butler (The Walking Dead), and Caleb Landry Jones (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, X-Men: First Class). The plot follows Richie (Sheridan), a fresh out of foster care 18-year-old who is forced to navigate a stark life on his own since his emancipation. Richie must survive despite a glaring environment of poverty, addiction and run-ins with the law. Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas, negotiated the deal with Alan Elias at OnBuzz.

Film Independent has revealed that Bull, the drama directed by Annie Silverstein, will serve as the opening night feature for The New Wave, its inaugural fall showcase of films and conversations. The event, which serves as a celebration of the spirit of change driving the transformation of art and culture, runs October 18-20. The showcase has an all women-directed film program slate which includes HIKARI’s 37 Seconds, Carol Dysinger’s Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl) and Shahad Ameen’s Scales. Pose co-creator Steven Canals will be on hand to host the opening conversation. In addition, the organization announced its New Wave Actors list with Asante Blackk (When They See Us), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), Dawn-Lyen Gardner (Queen Sugar), Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (Give Me Liberty) and Huma Qureshi (Leila) featured in conversation. The New Wave, which is free and open to the public, takes place at both MOCA Grand Avenue and The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA.

Actor Craig Di Francia (Green Book, Power) has joined the cast of Sound of Philadelphia. The Jérémie Guez-helmed crime drama is about a grieving brother who turns to his family’s criminal connections to seek revenge against the person who killed his sister. Craig, who will play the role of Tino, will be seen next in The Irishman from Martin Scorsese. He also recently signed with Susan Ferris CEO of Bohemia Group for global management. Other credits include Blue Bloods, Jessica Jones, and Orange Is The New Black.