LA Management Firm Grandview Promotes Priya Satiani To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: LA management firm Grandview has promoted manager Priya Satiani to partner.

Satiani’s actor and writer-director client list includes Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Zazie Beetz (Joker), Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency), Cleopatra Coleman (In The Shadow Of The Moon), Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), David Rysdahl (Nine Days), Taylour Paige (White Boy Rick), Wade Allain Marcus (Grown-ish), Sarah Yarkin (Single Parents), Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Ravi Patel (Meet The Patels).

The appointment marks the first internal partner promotion for the ascending Grandview, which was founded in 2014 and at the time mostly represented writers.

Satiani joined three years ago, before that running her own company, Genesis Entertainment. She started out at ICM.

“It’s exciting to be a part of the leadership team here at GVA and to be the first female partner with a group of people I truly admire,” she told us. “I am very much looking forward to what’s ahead as we continue to grow.”

The Grandview partners added, “Priya has built a powerhouse list of clients over these past few years. We are inspired as we have watched her craft the careers of the artists she works with as they ascend to the highest altitudes of storytelling, and she has continued to help grow the company in amazing ways.”

Existing partners comprise Matt Rosen, Jeremy Platt, Jeff Silver and Ben Rowe. The firm has a partnership with Automatik, which has Venice drama Seberg and Sundance pic Honey Boy soon to be released.