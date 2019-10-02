‘Grand Hotel’ Co-Star Lincoln Younes Reacts To Series’ Cancellation By ABC

“Always sad to say goodbye.” So wrote Grand Hotel series regular Lincoln Younes to begin a series of tweets he posted after news hit today that the freshman ABC drama series was canceled.

The Australian actor played Danny Garibaldi, a handsome, charming young man who recently started working as a waiter at the family-owned Riviera Grand Hotel in Miami Beach. He strikes up a romantic interest with Alicia Mendoza (Denyse Tontz), daughter of the hotel’s owner (Demián Bichir).

Here’s what Younes posted with the tweets below:

Always sad to say goodbye… Just got the news our little #GrandHotel familia won’t be reuniting again. But this job has brought me more joy than I could have ever imagined and for that I’ll always be supremely grateful. Thank you to the incredible fans who checked in every night and invested in our alter-ego’s. Thank you to the wonderful creatives in the various departments who made every day on set a dream. Thank you to my cast mates for letting me bask in their light for a time. And a special thank you to @briantanen, @evalongoria and @bspeck1 for their unrelenting passion and love for us and our show and for giving me the gift of Danny. Peace and love from the .#RivieraGrand.

Eva Longoria executive produced the bold, provocative drama that premiered June 17 in the 10 p.m. slot. It was set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owned the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoyed the spoils of success. The hotel’s loyal staff rounded out the contemporary take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.

Along with Younes, Bichir and Tontz, the regular Grand Hotel cast included Roselyn Sanchez, Bryan Craig, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Shalim Ortiz, Anne Winters, Chris Warren, Feliz Ramirez and Justina Adorno. Brian Tanen wrote the ABC Studios series based on the Spanish drama and exec produced alongside Longoria and Ben Spector of UnbeliEVAble and Ramon Campos and Teresa Fernandez-Valdes of Beta.