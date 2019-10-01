‘Grand Hotel’ Canceled By ABC After One Season

Grand Hotel is closing doors on ABC. The network had opted not to renew the soapy drama for a second season.

ABC’s President of Entertainment Karey Burke hinted at the outcome during TCA in August, pointing to the the soft ratings for the show, starring Demian Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez and executive produced by Eva Longoria.

“We’re going to wait until the end of its run. It’s a show we like a lot,” she said at the time. “It’s a show that I wish the ratings were a bit stronger but we’ll make that decision after its run,” she said.

Written by Brian Tanen based on a Spanish format, Grand Hotel was set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior.

The series, relatively well received by critics, was originally picked up for midseason but ended up getting a summer run.

Tanen executive produced with Longoria and Ben Spector viaUnbeliEVAble, Ramon Campos and Teresa Fernandez-Valdes for ABC Studios.

Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Lincoln Younes, Shalim Ortiz, Anne Winters, Chris Warren, Feliz Ramirez and Justina Adorno co-starred.