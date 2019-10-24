Gotham Awards Nominations: A24’s ‘The Farewell’, ‘Uncut Gems’, Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story’ Lead Way

Nominations for the 29th Gotham Awards, the annual indie-heavy honors from the Independent Filmmaker Project, were unveiled Thursday morning, marking the sort of unofficial kickoff to the movie awards season.

A24 and Netflix were the big winners, with the studio’s The Farewell, Uncut Gems and The Last Black Man in San Francisco scoring a leading three noms apiece overall, as did the streamer’s Marriage Story.

The Farewell, Uncut Gems and Marriage Story also are in the marquee Best Feature race in this morning’s nominations, joined by yet another A24 title, Waves, and Hustlers, the STX film starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

Big individual names getting the call today include Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, Awkwafina for the Sundance hit The Farewell , Elisabeth Moss for Her Smell and Alfre Woodard for Clemency in the acting categories; and Olivia Wilde scoring a Breakthrough Director nom for UA Relasing’s Booksmart. Moonlight Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney scored noms in both the film and TV sides: his High Flying Bird got a Screenplay mention and a Best Actor nod for star Andre Holland, while his OWN series David Makes Man was nominated in Breakthrough Long-Form TV.

A24 scored a leading 14 noms overall, with contributions from films like Midsommer (Best Actress nom for Florence Pugh and Screenwriting for Ari Aster) and The Lighthouse (Best Actor nom for Willem Dafoe). The Last Black Man in San Francisco scored noms for Screenplay (Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, Rob Richert), Breakthrough Director for Talbot and Breakthrough Actor for Jonathan Majors.

Netflix had 10 nominations led by Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, one of the streamer’s big awards-season plays. In addition to Best Feature, Adam Driver landed a nom for Best Actor and Baumbach for Screenplay. Netflix had two of the five nominees in Best Documentary (the Obamas-backed American Factory and The Edge of Democracy) and three of the eight Breakthrough TV noms (Ava DuVernay’s When The See Us, Unbelievable and Russian Doll).

Other TV noms included HBO’s 10-time Emmy winner Chernobyl and My Brilliant Friend and joining David Makes Man and When They See Us in the long-form category, and Hulu’s duo of PEN15 and Ramy for short-form.

Winners will be announced December 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. The IFP has already announced its honorary awards slate for the ceremony: Laura Dern will receive the Actress Tribute, Sam Rockwell the Actor Tribute, Ava DuVernay the Directors Tribute and Glen Basner the Industry Tribute.

Last year, the Gothams’ Best Feature field included eventual multiple Oscar nominees The Favourite and If Beale Street Could Talk, while the top prize went Chloe Zhao’s The Rider.

Here’s the list of 2019 nominees:

BEST FEATURE

The Farewell

Lulu Wang, director; Daniele Melia, Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng, Lulu Wang, Anita Gou, producers (A24)

Hustlers

Lorene Scafaria, director; Jessica Elbaum, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, producers (STXfilms)

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach, director; Noah Baumbach, David Heyman, producers (Netflix)

Uncut Gems

Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, directors; Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear McClard, producers (A24)

Waves

Trey Edward Shults, director; James Wilson, Kevin Turen, Trey Edward Shults, producers

(A24)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, directors; Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert, Julie Parker Benello, producers (Netflix)

Apollo 11

Todd Douglas Miller, director; Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Baxley Petersen, Evan Krauss, producers (NEON and CNN Films)

The Edge of Democracy

Petra Costa, director; Petra Costa, Tiago Pavan, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, producers (Netflix)

Midnight Traveler

Hassan Fazili, director; Emelie Mahdavian, Su Kim, producers (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

One Child Nation

Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, directors; Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, producers (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTOR

Willem Dafoe

The Lighthouse (A24)

Adam Driver

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Aldis Hodge

Clemency (NEON)

André Holland

High Flying Bird (Netflix)

Adam Sandler

Uncut Gems (A24)

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina

The Farewell (A24)

Elisabeth Moss

Her Smell (Gunpowder & Sky)

Mary Kay Place

Diane (IFC Films)

Florence Pugh

Midsommar (A24)

Alfre Woodard

Clemency (NEON)

BEST SCREENPLAY

The Farewell

Lulu Wang (A24)

High Flying Bird

Tarell Alvin McCraney (Netflix)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

Midsommar

Ari Aster (A24)

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre

The Mustang (Focus Features)

Kent Jones

Diane (IFC Films)

Joe Talbot

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)

Olivia Wilde

Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)

Phillip Youmans

Burning Cane (ARRAY Releasing)

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Julia Fox

Uncut Gems (A24)

Aisling Franciosi

The Nightingale (IFC Films)

Chris Galust

Give Me Liberty (Music Box Films)

Noah Jupe

Honey Boy (Amazon Studios)

Jonathan Majors

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)

Taylor Russell

Waves (A24)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM

Chernobyl

Craig Mazin, creator; Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, executive

producers (HBO)

David Makes Man

Tarell Alvin McCraney, creator; Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Denitria Harris-Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, executive producers (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

My Brilliant Friend

Saverio Costanzo, creator; Domenico Procacci, Mario Gianani, Guido De Laurentiis, Elena Recchia, Jennifer Schuur, Paolo Sorrentino, executive producers (HBO)

Unbelievable

Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Lisa Cholodenko, Ayelet Waldman & Michael Chabon, Katie Couric, Richard Tofel, Neil Barsky, Robyn Semien, Marie, executive producers (Netflix)

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay, creator; Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, executive producers (Netflix)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM

PEN15

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman, creators; Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman, Debbie Liebling, Gabe Liedman, Marc Provissiero, Brooke Pobjoy, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Becky Sloviter, Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, Jordan Levin, executive producers (Hulu)

Ramy

Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch, creators; Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Ravi Nandan, Bridget Bedard, Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch, executive producers (Hulu)

Russian Doll

Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, creators; Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Allison Silverman, executive producers (Netflix)