‘Good Christian Bitches’ High School Reboot From Jordon Nardino & Kapital Entertainment In Works At the CW

EXCLUSIVE: The CW is developing Good Christian Bitches, an hourlong series based on Kim Gatlin’s book of the same name, which comes from Glamorous writer Jordon Nardino, Darren Star, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

This is a brand new take on the concept, shifting the action to high school. Written by Nardino, it’s described as Clueless set in a Christian high school in tone. At a prestigious private Christian high school in Dallas, a war stoking the student body’s social divides erupts when the new girl on campus, the atheist daughter of a minister, inadvertently tangles with three good Christian girls who blame her for ruining their lives.

Nardino executive produces with Star and Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. CBS Television Studios produces in association with ABC Studios, whose participation stems from having produced the first Good Christian Bitches series adaptation.

Kaplan and Younger creator Star originally teamed up to turn Gatlin’s bestselling “semi-autobiographical” novel into a TV show during the 2010-11 broadcast development season when the dramedy went to series at ABC via ABC Studios, titled GCB, on which Nardino was a writer-producer.

Years later, the CW president Mark Pedowitz shared with Kaplan his interest in the Good Christian Bitches IP. Kapital tracked down the book rights, re-teamed with Star and tapped a new writer for a new take on the material, which the CW put in development last season via CBS Studios/ABC Studios. The project, which followed the clergy and parishioners of a hip church plant in Austin, did not go to pilot, but the CW brass remain high on the title, rolling it to this season for redevelopment.

Also last season, Nardino created Glamorous, which went to pilot at the CW, produced by CBS TV Studios. The pilot was an internal favorite and strong contender for a series pickup, narrowly missing the cut. After Glamorous didn’t go, Nardino expressed interest in tackling Good Christian Bitches, a property he knew well having worked on the ABC series adaptation. After meeting with Kaplan and the other producers, Nardino came on board to write a new incarnation which, with its high-school setting, blends well with CW fare like Riverdale and All American.

GCB, which aired for one season, followed Amanda Vaughn (Leslie Bibb), former high-school “Queen Bitch”, a recently widowed mother of two, who returns to her hometown of Highland Park, Texas, an enclave of Dallas.

Nardino’s TV series credits also include Star trek: Discovery, Quantico, Smash and Desperate Housewives.