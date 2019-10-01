Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards Unveils Nominations Amid China Tensions

The nominations for this year’s Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan were unveiled Tuesday, with no Chinese films in contention amid the political fallout from last year’s ceremony.
Now in their 56th year, the awards have traditionally been seen as among the most prestigious for Chinese-language film. But tension bubbled over last year after Taiwanese filmmaker Fu Yue said onstage during an acceptance speech that she hoped Taiwan could be regarded as “independent.”
China classifies Taiwan as a renegade province rather than a separate country, and, according to various reports, authorities declared that China’s actors, directors and producers would not be allowed to submit to year’s Golden Horse Awards.
Instead, this year’s nominees list is largely composed of Taiwanese films, with a handful of features from Hong Kong and elsewhere also up for prizes. Taiwan’s Detention, John Hsu’s thriller, leads the pool with 12 noms including Best Narrative Feature, Best New Director, Best Leading Actress and Best New Performer. (See the full list of nominees below).
Winners will be announced at a ceremony set for November 23 at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.
After Detention, Mong-Hong Chung’s crime drama A Sun has the second-most noms with 11, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Director, Best Leading Actor (twice) and Actress, as well as Best Supporting Actor and Actress. Tom Lim’s romantic drama The Garden of Evening Mists, which is a co-pro between Malaysia and the UK, received nine nominations, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Director and Best Leading Actress.
The Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year prize will go to veteran sound engineer Tang Shiang-chu.
Hong Kong director Johnnie To was previously set to chair the jury of this year’s awards but stepped down last month, citing production obligations.
Here are the 2019 noms:
BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE
A Sun
3 NG Film Co., Ltd.,MandarinVision Co., Ltd.,Eight Eight Nine Films Co., Ltd.,MirrorFiction Inc.,UNI Connect Broadcast Production Co., Ltd.
Suk Suk
New Voice Film Productions Limited
The Garden of Evening Mists
Astro Shaw Sdn. Bhd.,HBO Asia
Wet Season
Giraffe Pictures Pte. Ltd.
Detention
1 Production Film Co., Gamania Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd., Truffe Holdings Limited, Lots Home Entertainment Co., Limited, Yi Tiao Long Hu Bao International Entertainment Co., Taichung Film Development Foundation, Kaohsiung Film Fund, Warner Bros. (F.E.) Inc. Taiwan Branch
BEST DIRECTOR
CHUNG Mong-hong
A Sun
Tom LIN Shu-yu
The Garden of Evening Mists
Anthony CHEN
Wet Season
CHANG Tso-chi
Synapses
Midi Z
Nina Wu
BEST DOCUMENTARY
The Tree Remembers
LAU Kek-huat
Hummingbird Production Co., Ltd.
Your Face
TSAI Ming-liang
Homegreen Films Co.,Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation
The Good Daughter
WU Yu-ying
Bamboo Theatre
CHEUK Cheung
Xiqu Centre, West Kowloon Cultural District
Last Year When the Train Passed By
HUANG Pang-chuan
Le Fresnoy – National Studio for Contemporary Arts
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
No nominees
BEST LEADING ACTOR
WU Chien-ho
A Sun
CHEN Yi-wen
A Sun
CHEUNG Ka-nin
Suk Suk
Ben YUEN
Suk Suk
CHU Pak-hong
My Prince Edward
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Samantha KO
A Sun
LEE Sinje
The Garden of Evening Mists
YEO Yann-yann
Wet Season
LU Hsueh-feng
Synapses
Gingle WANG
Detention
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
LIU Kuan-ting
A Sun
DUAN Chun-hao
We Are Champions
KOH Jia-ler
Wet Season
YANG Shi-bin
Wet Season
LI Ying-chuan
Synapses
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
YAO Yi-ti
The Gangs, The Oscars, and The Walking Dead
WEN Chen-ling
A Sun
Patra AU Ga-man
Suk Suk
LU Yi-ching
3 Days 2 Nights
Winnie CHANG
The Teacher
BEST NEW DIRECTOR
LAU Kek-huat, Vera CHEN
Boluomi
HUNG Tzu-hsuan
The Scoundrels
HSU Chia-kai
The Last Thieves
John HSU
Detention
WONG Yee-lam
My Prince Edward
BEST NEW PERFORMER
YUAN Teng
The Paradise
TSAI Jia-yin
Heavy Craving
Fandy FAN
We Are Champions
Oscar CHIU
The Teacher
TSENG Jing-hua
Detention
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
CHUNG Mong-hong, CHANG Yao-sheng
A Sun
Ray YEUNG
Suk Suk
YEO Siew-hua
A Land Imagined
Anthony CHEN
Wet Season
WU Ke-xi, Midi Z
Nina Wu
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
LAI Meng-jie, Neverland Entertainment Limited, LIU Hsueh-jung
Stand by Me
Richard SMITH
The Garden of Evening Mists
John HSU, FU Kai-ling, CHIEN Shih-keng
Detention
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
NAKASHIMA Nagao
A Sun
CHEN Ko-chin, CHEN Chih-hsuan
The Scoundrels
CHEN Tapu
We Are Champions
Kartik VIJAY
The Garden of Evening Mists
Florian J.E. ZINKE
Nina Wu
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Charles LEE, YEH Jen-hao
The Devil Fish
Wells TU
We Are Champions
Simple View Production Company
Synapses
Renovatio Pictures, Tomi KUO
Detention
Grass Jelly Studio, MoonShine VFX, The White Rabbit Entertainment, Inc.
Mayday Life
BEST ART DIRECTION
HSIAO Jen-chieh
Paradise Next
LAI Yung-kun
The Magnificent Bobita
Penny TSAI Pei-ling, LUM Heng-soon, CHEN Hsuan-shao
The Garden of Evening Mists
WANG Chih-cheng
Detention
KUO Chih-da
Nina Wu
BEST MAKEUP & COSTUME DESIGN
KAO Chia-lin
The Magnificent Bobita
Lore SHIH
The Gangs, The Oscars, and The Walking Dead
HSU Li-wen, LO Wan-yi
The Scoundrels
Nikki GOOLEY, Biby CHOW, Penny TSAI Pei-ling, Nina EDWARDS
The Garden of Evening Mists
Jelly CHUNG, CHAN Cheuk-ming
Nina Wu
BEST ACTION PHOTOGRAPHY
HUNG Shih-hao
The Scoundrels
HUNG Shih-hao, CHIA Fan
We Are Champions
Jimmy HUNG
Detention
Gino YANG
Mayday Life
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
SAKAMOTO Ryuichi
Your Face
TEO Wei-yong
A Land Imagined
Onn SAN
The Garden of Evening Mists
LU Luming
Detention
LIM Giong
Nina Wu
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SONG
“A Kind of Sorrow”
Lyricist: Gavin LIN; Composer: Alex CHANG-CHIEN; Performer: Lisang Pacidal Koyouan
More Than Blue
“Distant Journey”
Lyricist: CHUNG Mong-hong; Composer: LIN Sheng-xiang; Performer: LIN Sheng-xiang
A Sun
“The Day After Rain”
Lyricist: Summer LEI; Composer: LU Luming, Summer LEI; Performer: Summer LEI
Detention
“Nina Wu”
Lyricist: Sandee CHAN; Composer: Sandee CHAN; Performer: Sandee CHAN
Nina Wu
“My Prince Edward”
Lyricist: WONG Yee-lam; Composer: Eman LAM; Performer: Stephy TANG
My Prince Edward
BEST FILM EDITING
LAI Hsiu-hsiung
A Sun
Wenders LI, KAO Ming-sheng, LI Bin, Barfuss HUI
The Scoundrels
Daniel HUI
A Land Imagined
SOO Mun-thye
The Garden of Evening Mists
SHIEH Meng-ju
Detention
BEST SOUND EFFECTS
Narubett PEAMYAI, Sidney HU
The Scoundrels
R.T KAO, Aki CHEN
We Are Champions
Damien GUILLAUME, Gilles BENARDEAU
A Land Imagined
Dennis TSAO, Book CHIEN
Detention
LI Danfeng, CHOU Cheng, Morgan YEN
Nina Wu
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Old Man and A Dog
Ryan CHAN Hon-yan
Liu A, Sing A, and Bi Hong
TSHUA Tsu-ting
Rebel boy
CHEN Yi-kai
3 Generations 3 Days
CHU Hoi-ying
Langit Budak Biru
LIM Kean-hian
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Hidden Zone
NG Chee-chong
My Father at Grandma’s Funeral
JHAN Bo-jyun
Gold Fish
Fish WANG
Adorable
CHUNG Cheng-hsu
The Lighthouse
Jay LEI Pui-weng
OUTSTANDING TAIWANESE FILMMAKER OF THE YEAR
TANG Shiang-chu
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
WANG Toon
Jimmy WANG Yu
