Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards Unveils Nominations Amid China Tensions

The nominations for this year’s Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan were unveiled Tuesday, with no Chinese films in contention amid the political fallout from last year’s ceremony.

Now in their 56th year, the awards have traditionally been seen as among the most prestigious for Chinese-language film. But tension bubbled over last year after Taiwanese filmmaker Fu Yue said onstage during an acceptance speech that she hoped Taiwan could be regarded as “independent.”

China classifies Taiwan as a renegade province rather than a separate country, and, according to various reports, authorities declared that China’s actors, directors and producers would not be allowed to submit to year’s Golden Horse Awards.

Instead, this year’s nominees list is largely composed of Taiwanese films, with a handful of features from Hong Kong and elsewhere also up for prizes. Taiwan’s Detention, John Hsu’s thriller, leads the pool with 12 noms including Best Narrative Feature, Best New Director, Best Leading Actress and Best New Performer. (See the full list of nominees below).

Winners will be announced at a ceremony set for November 23 at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.

After Detention, Mong-Hong Chung’s crime drama A Sun has the second-most noms with 11, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Director, Best Leading Actor (twice) and Actress, as well as Best Supporting Actor and Actress. Tom Lim’s romantic drama The Garden of Evening Mists, which is a co-pro between Malaysia and the UK, received nine nominations, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Director and Best Leading Actress.

The Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year prize will go to veteran sound engineer Tang Shiang-chu.

Hong Kong director Johnnie To was previously set to chair the jury of this year’s awards but stepped down last month, citing production obligations.

Here are the 2019 noms:

BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE

A Sun

3 NG Film Co., Ltd.,MandarinVision Co., Ltd.,Eight Eight Nine Films Co., Ltd.,MirrorFiction Inc.,UNI Connect Broadcast Production Co., Ltd.

Suk Suk

New Voice Film Productions Limited

The Garden of Evening Mists

Astro Shaw Sdn. Bhd.,HBO Asia

Wet Season

Giraffe Pictures Pte. Ltd.

Detention

1 Production Film Co., Gamania Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd., Truffe Holdings Limited, Lots Home Entertainment Co., Limited, Yi Tiao Long Hu Bao International Entertainment Co., Taichung Film Development Foundation, Kaohsiung Film Fund, Warner Bros. (F.E.) Inc. Taiwan Branch

BEST DIRECTOR

CHUNG Mong-hong

A Sun

Tom LIN Shu-yu

The Garden of Evening Mists

Anthony CHEN

Wet Season

CHANG Tso-chi

Synapses

Midi Z

Nina Wu

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The Tree Remembers

LAU Kek-huat

Hummingbird Production Co., Ltd.

Your Face

TSAI Ming-liang

Homegreen Films Co.,Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation

The Good Daughter

WU Yu-ying

Bamboo Theatre

CHEUK Cheung

Xiqu Centre, West Kowloon Cultural District

Last Year When the Train Passed By

HUANG Pang-chuan

Le Fresnoy – National Studio for Contemporary Arts

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

No nominees

BEST LEADING ACTOR

WU Chien-ho

A Sun

CHEN Yi-wen

A Sun

CHEUNG Ka-nin

Suk Suk

Ben YUEN

Suk Suk

CHU Pak-hong

My Prince Edward

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Samantha KO

A Sun

LEE Sinje

The Garden of Evening Mists

YEO Yann-yann

Wet Season

LU Hsueh-feng

Synapses

Gingle WANG

Detention

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

LIU Kuan-ting

A Sun

DUAN Chun-hao

We Are Champions

KOH Jia-ler

Wet Season

YANG Shi-bin

Wet Season

LI Ying-chuan

Synapses

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

YAO Yi-ti

The Gangs, The Oscars, and The Walking Dead

WEN Chen-ling

A Sun

Patra AU Ga-man

Suk Suk

LU Yi-ching

3 Days 2 Nights

Winnie CHANG

The Teacher

BEST NEW DIRECTOR

LAU Kek-huat, Vera CHEN

Boluomi

HUNG Tzu-hsuan

The Scoundrels

HSU Chia-kai

The Last Thieves

John HSU

Detention

WONG Yee-lam

My Prince Edward

BEST NEW PERFORMER

YUAN Teng

The Paradise

TSAI Jia-yin

Heavy Craving

Fandy FAN

We Are Champions

Oscar CHIU

The Teacher

TSENG Jing-hua

Detention

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

CHUNG Mong-hong, CHANG Yao-sheng

A Sun

Ray YEUNG

Suk Suk

YEO Siew-hua

A Land Imagined

Anthony CHEN

Wet Season

WU Ke-xi, Midi Z

Nina Wu

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

LAI Meng-jie, Neverland Entertainment Limited, LIU Hsueh-jung

Stand by Me

Richard SMITH

The Garden of Evening Mists

John HSU, FU Kai-ling, CHIEN Shih-keng

Detention

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

NAKASHIMA Nagao

A Sun

CHEN Ko-chin, CHEN Chih-hsuan

The Scoundrels

CHEN Tapu

We Are Champions

Kartik VIJAY

The Garden of Evening Mists

Florian J.E. ZINKE

Nina Wu

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Charles LEE, YEH Jen-hao

The Devil Fish

Wells TU

We Are Champions

Simple View Production Company

Synapses

Renovatio Pictures, Tomi KUO

Detention

Grass Jelly Studio, MoonShine VFX, The White Rabbit Entertainment, Inc.

Mayday Life

BEST ART DIRECTION

HSIAO Jen-chieh

Paradise Next

LAI Yung-kun

The Magnificent Bobita

Penny TSAI Pei-ling, LUM Heng-soon, CHEN Hsuan-shao

The Garden of Evening Mists

WANG Chih-cheng

Detention

KUO Chih-da

Nina Wu

BEST MAKEUP & COSTUME DESIGN

KAO Chia-lin

The Magnificent Bobita

Lore SHIH

The Gangs, The Oscars, and The Walking Dead

HSU Li-wen, LO Wan-yi

The Scoundrels

Nikki GOOLEY, Biby CHOW, Penny TSAI Pei-ling, Nina EDWARDS

The Garden of Evening Mists

Jelly CHUNG, CHAN Cheuk-ming

Nina Wu

BEST ACTION PHOTOGRAPHY

HUNG Shih-hao

The Scoundrels

HUNG Shih-hao, CHIA Fan

We Are Champions

Jimmy HUNG

Detention

Gino YANG

Mayday Life

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

SAKAMOTO Ryuichi

Your Face

TEO Wei-yong

A Land Imagined

Onn SAN

The Garden of Evening Mists

LU Luming

Detention

LIM Giong

Nina Wu

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SONG

“A Kind of Sorrow”

Lyricist: Gavin LIN; Composer: Alex CHANG-CHIEN; Performer: Lisang Pacidal Koyouan

More Than Blue

“Distant Journey”

Lyricist: CHUNG Mong-hong; Composer: LIN Sheng-xiang; Performer: LIN Sheng-xiang

A Sun

“The Day After Rain”

Lyricist: Summer LEI; Composer: LU Luming, Summer LEI; Performer: Summer LEI

Detention

“Nina Wu”

Lyricist: Sandee CHAN; Composer: Sandee CHAN; Performer: Sandee CHAN

Nina Wu

“My Prince Edward”

Lyricist: WONG Yee-lam; Composer: Eman LAM; Performer: Stephy TANG

My Prince Edward

BEST FILM EDITING

LAI Hsiu-hsiung

A Sun

Wenders LI, KAO Ming-sheng, LI Bin, Barfuss HUI

The Scoundrels

Daniel HUI

A Land Imagined

SOO Mun-thye

The Garden of Evening Mists

SHIEH Meng-ju

Detention

BEST SOUND EFFECTS

Narubett PEAMYAI, Sidney HU

The Scoundrels

R.T KAO, Aki CHEN

We Are Champions

Damien GUILLAUME, Gilles BENARDEAU

A Land Imagined

Dennis TSAO, Book CHIEN

Detention

LI Danfeng, CHOU Cheng, Morgan YEN

Nina Wu

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Old Man and A Dog

Ryan CHAN Hon-yan

Liu A, Sing A, and Bi Hong

TSHUA Tsu-ting

Rebel boy

CHEN Yi-kai

3 Generations 3 Days

CHU Hoi-ying

Langit Budak Biru

LIM Kean-hian

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Hidden Zone

NG Chee-chong

My Father at Grandma’s Funeral

JHAN Bo-jyun

Gold Fish

Fish WANG

Adorable

CHUNG Cheng-hsu

The Lighthouse

Jay LEI Pui-weng

OUTSTANDING TAIWANESE FILMMAKER OF THE YEAR

TANG Shiang-chu

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

WANG Toon

Jimmy WANG Yu