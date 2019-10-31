Netflix Acquires Escape Artists’ Action Comedy Vehicle For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell, Jay Ellis

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired an action/comedy feature pitch by screenwriter Michael Diliberti that he will write as a vehicle for Glen Powell (Set It Up) and Jay Ellis (Insecure), who will be seen together in the upcoming Paramount sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Diliberti, whose credits include 30 Minutes Or Less, will write a film that revolves around two young Secret Service agents who are stuck with the worst detail in the First Family… the President’s black sheep son.

When the boy is kidnapped abroad, they have to step into the line of fire to get him back. The project will be produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Becky Sanderman. Brian Levy will be executive producer.

Diliberti is repped by Brian Levy at Pulse Films; Powell is ICM Partners; Ellis is UTA and Rise Management.