GLAAD And The Black List Open Submissions For 2nd Annual GLAAD List

After launching the inaugural GLAAD List at Sundance last year, GLAAD and The Black List are back for the second annual GLAAD List, a curated list of the most promising unmade LGBTQ-inclusive scripts in Hollywood that have been featured on blcklst.com.

Submissions are now open and the two organizations will unveil the second annual GLAAD List at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. Writers, filmmakers, and creators who are interested in throwing their hat in the ring can submit their script to The Black List website before November 5.

“GLAAD is thrilled to be partnering with The Black List for a second year on The GLAAD List and as they continue to be a leader in elevating all marginalized voices in the film industry,” said Jeremy Blacklow, GLAAD’s Director of Entertainment Media. “The scripts on The GLAAD List represent LGBTQ stories that studios should consider. With the proper attention, and with the collaboration of the right directors and actors, the scripts on the list show tremendous promise and should one day become films that will both entertain audiences and change hearts and minds around the world.”

“The Black List is honored to be making a return engagement with GLAAD to shine a spotlight on brilliant LGBTQ-inclusive scripts hosted on the Black List and beyond,” added Franklin Leonard, creator of The Black List. “There are so many stories to be told. As a GLAAD partner, I’m thrilled to be a part in helping find them. As a future audience member, I’m even more thrilled to get to see them.”

Of the 10 scripts from the inaugural Glaad List, four of them have been optioned. Deadline exclusively reported the news that the Harry Tarre’s script for Queen was fast-tracked into production. The screenplay is based on Corey Rae’s article “How I Became the World’s First Transgender Prom Queen — A Personal Essay.”

Scripts, provided by The Black List, are evaluated by GLAAD using the following criteria:

1. Fair, accurate and inclusive LGBTQ representation

2. Boldness and originality of the content

3. Potential impact of the media project

4. Overall quality of the written project

5. Passes GLAAD’s Vito Russo Test, which examines how LGBTQ characters are included within a film. In order for a script to pass, it must have a character that is identifiably LGBTQ and isn’t solely defined by their sexual orientation or gender identity. The character must also be tied into the plot in such a way that their removal would have a significant effect

Unlike The Black List, an annual survey of Hollywood executives’ favorite unproduced screenplays, The GLAAD List is curated based on a pool of the highest-rated scripts provided by The Black List which feature LGBTQ characters. A script may remain active on The Black List and The GLAAD List up until the first frame has been shot during production.

Since the creation of The GLAAD List, The Black List has gone on to similarly partner with The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment to create The CAPE List and The Latin Tracking Board, Mijente, NALIP, The Nathan Cummings Foundation, Remezcla and UnidosUS to create The Latinx List.