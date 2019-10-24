‘Give Me Liberty’s Alice Austen And Kirill Mikhanovsky Sign With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Give Me Liberty filmmakers Alice Austen and Kirill Mikhanovsky have signed with Paradigm.

Austen, who was previously represented in the Theater division, co-wrote the feature with Mikhanovsky, which is based on his own personal experiences. The film, directed by Mikhanovsky, follows Vic, a young Russian immigrant who drives a medical transport van for people with disabilities in Milwaukee, over the course of one chaotic day. It features experienced actors and nonprofessionals in a darkly comedic portrait of marginalized individuals searching for the American dream in a struggling city. The film bowed earlier this year at Sundance and screened at the Directors’ Fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival. Music Box Films acquired all U.S. rights to the film and was released in August. It earned actor Chris Galust a nomination for Breakthrough Actor at this year’s Gotham Awards.

Mikhanovsky’s film Sonhos de Peixe won the Prix Regard Jeunes at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. His film credits also include Dubrovskiy, Gabriel and the Mountain and The Ninth Fall. Austen is a writer and director whose playwright credits include La Musica, Next Stop, Ninth Man Out, Best Of All Possible Worlds and Animal Farm.

Austen and Mikhanovsky will continue to be repped by Management 360.