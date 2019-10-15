Click to Skip Ad
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes For Using N-Word Amid Social Media Backlash

Jane The Virgin
Jesse Giddings/The CW

Gina Rodriguez was all apologies Tuesday afternoon in the face of a major social media backlash taking the Jane the Virgin star to task for using the N-word in a video posted to her Instagram account which has 4.4 million followers.

The offending post, which has since been deleted, showed Rodriguez in a make-up chair and passing the time by vamping and singing along to the Fugees track Ready or Not from 1996.

The 35-year-old star addressed the hubbub with another Instagram post in an attempt to frame her controversial karaoke snippet in a music-fan context: “Hey, what’s up everybody. I just wanted to reach out and apologize” Rodriguez stated. “I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill, and I really am sorry if I offended you.”

That’s “sorry” times three plus an extra “apologize” all in a single post but the multiple mea culpas didn’t add up to much for the social media constituencies who took the casual sing-song moment as an indicator of the deep-seated racism.

Rodriguez’s Golden Globe-winning portrayal of Jane Villanueva on Jane the Virgin came to an end this past summer when the show’s 100th and final episode aired on the CW. The show was nominated for two Emmys and four Golden Globes, including the one Rodriguez won in 2015 for best actress in a television series musical or comedy.

 

