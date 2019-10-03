‘Gideon Falls’: James Wan And Hivemind Join Forces On Image Comics Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring) and his Atomic Monster production company and joining forces with Hivemind on the upcoming adaptation of Gideon Falls, the upcoming television adaptation of the best-selling Image Comics series from acclaimed creators Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino.

Wan will executive produce the hour-long horror drama alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear, Hivemind’s Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Kathy Lingg, and Dinesh Shamdasani, and original series creators Lemire and Sorrentino. Rob Hackett will oversee for Atomic Monster.

“We are very excited about James Wan and Atomic Monster joining the Gideon Falls team,” said series co-creators Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino. “James’ creative vision will be a wonderful fit for the world of Gideon Falls and to help adapt the series to television in a truly unique and exciting way.”

The synopsis: “An atmospheric thriller colliding rural mystery and urban horror, the series follows an ensemble cast of seemingly random strangers — a washed-up Catholic priest, an uncompromising female sheriff, and a young recluse obsessed with unraveling a conspiracy buried in his city’s trash — as they become drawn into a mystery connected to a long-forgotten local legend.”

Hivemind acquired Gideon Falls in the summer of 2018 after a multi-studio bidding war for the evocative Image series. Established in 2018, Hivemind is th production entity from long-time producing partners Sean Daniel and Jason Brown, Bad Robot veteran Kathy Lingg and former Valiant Entertainment CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani.

“To have a filmmaker of James Wan’s caliber, talent, and vision contributing to the atmospheric and terrifying world that Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino have created with Gideon Falls is nothing short of incredible,” said Hivemind co-founders Lingg, Shamdasani, and Brown. “This is a high-powered and formidable combination for one of the most acclaimed comic series of the decade, and James and his colleagues at Atomic Monster – Michael Clear and Rob Hackett – are the perfect partners to help bring our adaptation to life. Fans of Gideon Falls, rest assured: We have some incredible surprises yet in store.”